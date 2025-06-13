Matt and Brett are social butterflies on Travel Guides and are always up for a good time and adventure.

Lovers of cruises, bushwalking, karaoke, good food, shopping and coffee culture, they live life to the fullest.

While high-adrenaline activities are usually a miss for them, there is more to the pair than meets the eye.

Find out all about them below.

Brett and Matt have travelled the world together. (Credit: Instagram)

Are Matt and Brett from Travel Guides still together?

Very much so! The couple have been together since 2002.

While they are very much in love, Matt told our sister publication Woman’s Day that the sparks did not fly straight away.

“I was working in Nelson Bay and Brett’s parents had a holiday house close by,” he explained. “We had some mutual friends who introduced us, and we started off as friends.”

For Brett, things then started to change.

Brett and Matt tied the knot in 2014. (Credit: Instagram)

“I kind of didn’t really see Matt as boyfriend material until he quit his job and moved to Sydney, and I started thinking, ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen now? I’ll never get to see him again!’” he said.

“And that’s when I realised that I don’t think I could have coped with him moving away. I’m glad he moved back.”

They then tied the knot in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014.

“Married 11 years today!!! What an amazing ride and how time flies 🎉🍾🥂,” they wrote on Instagram. In 2022, they also made a post that said it was “the best decision we ever made”.

Matt and Brett have been together for more than 20 years. (Credit: Instagram)

How old are Matt and Brett from Travel Guides?

Matt turned 50 in 2025 and wrote his thoughts about it for the Newcastle Weekly, where they are both contributing columnists.

“No signs of a mid-life crisis (yet!), but it has made me think about the different stages of my life up until now and how I’ve both changed and stayed the same as a traveller,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his travelling experiences over the years, he also wrote about the changes he has made to his travel plans.

Now, he appreciates a “slow holiday”, where he has more time to explore somewhere and not rush around. He also prefers to plan trips with a partner and loves travelling across Australia and overseas equally.

Brett is 45.

Brett and Matt are always up for an adventure. (Credit: Instagram)

Where do Matt and Brett from Travel Guides live now?

The Travel Guides stars have called Newcastle home for more than 20 years, which means they are not far from the Fren family!

“We moved in on the October Long Weekend in 2004 without a clue that we would still be here 20 years later!” they wrote on Instagram in October 2024.

“So many great memories that make a house a home ❤️❤️❤️.”

Even though they have travelled the world, they are proud ambassadors of their home town.

“It’s nice to come home. Every time we come back to Newcastle, it reminds us how lucky we are to live here,” they told the Newcastle Weekly.

“There’s something new every time we come home, too. There’s so much changing here.”

Brett and Matt are proud to call Newcastle home. (Credit: Instagram)

What do Matt and Brett from Travel Guides do for a living?

When they are not jet-setting, Matt works for a local council, and Brett is a primary school teacher.

Brett told the Newcastle Weekly that it was all about work-life balance.

“We don’t have children, and I feel like what we do is a lot easier than having to juggle children,” he explained.

“We have a shared calendar and that’s the only way I can keep up with what Matt has organised for us.”

“We finish our trips and go back to work, and the experience becomes a blur until we watch it on TV. It’s like a high-quality home video.”

