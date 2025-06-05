Travel Guides fan favourite Jonathon Fren has taken to social media to celebrate four years of marriage to Dani, the love of his life.

The couple tied the knot in the Hunter Valley in 2021.

Reflecting on their journey as a couple on Instagram, the reality star said he could not believe how time quickly the time had passed since their special day.

“Happy 4th Wedding Anniversary to my beautiful wife @dani.fren2,” he began.

“I can’t believe it’s been 4 years since we said a big YES to forever together. Time really flies when you are having fun. Thank you @dani.fren21 for being my favourite person and making life the greatest adventure.

“Every day with you is nothing but fun, and you make any tough day so much easier to get through. It is such a privilege to be your husband, and I am grateful every day to call you my wife. I can’t wait to see what the rest of our life has in store for us. I love you.”

He then thanked everyone who made their wedding day special.

Jonathon and Dani Fren are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. (Credit: Instagram)

Heartfelt vows

Dani also shared a reel with moments from their special day to celebrate, which included their vows.

“4 years married today! 🤍,” she wrote on Instagram. “Countless laughs and endless adventures. You are the most wonderful, thoughtful and kind-hearted husband. I love doing life with you, and I am so proud of all we have achieved together. 4 years down & forever to go! 🥳”

“Danielle, you brought me out of my shell, that’s what true love is,” he said in his vows, saying he could not wait for the next chapter to begin with her.

In her vows, Dani promised to fill her husband’s life full of love and adventure, and support him when his favourite sports team loses. “You are the love of my life, my best friend and inspiration. You make every day better and you make me better,” she shared.

At the time of their wedding, our sister publication Woman’s Day spoke exclusively with Jonathan, and he said the best moment of the day was seeing his wife for the first time.

“It’s the best feeling marrying my best friend and someone I want to spend forever with. I am extremely lucky to have made my first-ever girlfriend my wife,” he said at the time.

Since they got together, Dani has become a permanent member of the Fren family.

“They’re a great match,” his mother, Cath, also told the publication. “They really complement each other. They’re madly in love and they’re really caring towards each other.”

“She brings out really good qualities in him,” Jonathon’s father, Mark, added. “We’re so proud of him, we’re so proud of her.”

As they celebrate their anniversary, Jonathon and Dani Fren are thankful for each other. (Credit: Instagram)

Sweet beginnings

Before their perfect wedding, they first met on the dating app Tinder in 2019, and then got engaged seven months later.

And it was no ordinary engagement – it was at a home game for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Travel Guides star also reflected on this special moment on Instagram.

“Thank you, Dani, for flying all the way to Philadelphia (the greatest city in the world) and making me the happiest person ever by saying yes,” he wrote in 2024.

“You are truly so amazing, and hopefully, one day we can get back to Philly and create the same moment again. I love you.”

Their wedding anniversary follows after Jonathon’s birthday tribute to Dani on May 28.

“A very special happy birthday to the most special person in my life,” he began in a heartfelt Instagram post. “@dani.fren21 happy birthday, I hope you have the most special day. You are the most amazing person I have ever met, and I am forever grateful you came into my life. I love you.”

