Travel Guides favourite Jonathan Fren has shared a sweet tribute to his wife Dani in celebration of her birthday.

The beloved member of the Fren family celebrated his wife on Instagram on May 28.

“A very special happy birthday to the most special person in my life,” he began in a heartfelt Instagram post. “@dani.fren21 happy birthday, I hope you have the most special day. You are the most amazing person I have ever met, and I am forever grateful you came into my life. I love you.”

The Fren family’s patriarch Mark, also commented with his best wishes for his daughter-in-law: “Happy birthday, beautiful daughter xxxx”.

Jonathan and Dani Fren have gone from strength to strength as a couple. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple often writes heartfelt tributes to each other on Instagram.

On May 18, Dani reflected on how lucky she was to have Jonathan.

“Through every twist and turn life throws our way, you are always there loving me and giving me more support than I could ever imagine,” she wrote in a post, which was accompanied by a gallery of selfies of the pair.

“You truly are my everything. No matter how hard I try, words will never be enough to express how much you mean to me.”

“Thank you for making life feel lighter and making every day better just by being you. Even on the toughest days, you still manage to make me smile and laugh.”

She finished the post by tagging her husband and saying she loved him.

Jonathan Fren shared a birthday tribute to his wife Dani. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Travel Guides star Jonathan Fren meet his wife Dani?

Happily together for more than five years, they met on Tinder in 2019.

Seven months later, Jonathan got down on one knee at a home game for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“5 years ago my life changed forever and it was definitely for the better,” Jonathan wrote on Instagram in 2024.

Jonathan and Dani Fren have been together for more than five years. (Credit: Instagram)

“I asked @dani.fren21 to marry me at Lincoln Financial Field, home to the @philadelphiaeagles. Thank you, Dani, for flying all the way to Philadelphia (the greatest city in the world) and making me the happiest person ever by saying yes.

“You are truly so amazing, and hopefully, one day we can get back to Philly and create the same moment again. I love you.”

The couple then tied the knot two years later in the Hunter Valley.

“Our wedding day is still our favourite day ever, and we had so many wonderful people put in so much effort to make it the BEST day ever and an awesome party!” Dani wrote on Instagram, marking her first wedding anniversary with the Travel Guides star in 2022.

“@jonofren21, you are my husband, my best friend, and I can always count on you. You are reliable, sweet, caring and genuine. My life wouldn’t be what it is without you in it. You really do make every day better. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, my handsome husband 🤍 xxxx.”

They then bought a home together in 2024.

