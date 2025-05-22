Fans of Travel Guides have been left in a frenzy over news that both the Fren family and couple Kevin and Janetta may not be invited to return for the 2026 season.

Advertisement

Both groups have starred on the show since its inaugural season in 2017 and have featured in all ten seasons since.

But with casting currently underway for season 11, and insider reports that Channel Nine is looking to axe current cast members in favour of fresh meat, season ten may just be the last time both groups appear on Aussie screens.

Both groups have starred on Travel Guides since 2017. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Won’t be the same show without these two families…so entertaining,” one fan reacted to the news, with another pleading with producers of the show not to give them “the chop.”

Advertisement

“We love them. Please, they need to stay,” penned another.

“They might as well cancel the show,” a third wrote, with another passionate fan of the show commenting that Travel Guides would become a “failure” if they removed either group from the line-up.

“I’ll stop watching if they axe them,” a fourth fan responded.

While Channel Nine has yet to officially comment on which groups will be returning for the 2026 season, a source close to production has revealed to New Idea that casting executives were looking to cast a family with children and an older married couple.

Advertisement

Karly and Bri joined the cast of Travel Guides in 2024. (Credit: Channel Nine)

But fans have taken to social media in droves to plead with the network to axe newcomers Karly and Bri instead.

“The ones that should get the chop are the two girls,” one fan wrote online.

“Noooo, give the two girls the chop,” a second chimed in.

Advertisement

The best friends met on the set of Beauty and the Geek in 2022 and joined Travel Guides in 2024, where they promised to bring “high energy, total glam, and wide-eyed wonder” to the show.

This isn’t the first time fans have asked for the newcomers to be axed from the cast, with an unofficial petition being launched in July 2024 to get the duo booted from the series.