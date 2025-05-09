They often appear chummy on-screen and at various red-carpet events, such as the TV Week Logie Awards, but news that the Fren family could be getting their own spin-off show has sparked whispers that a Travel Guides cast feud is brewing!

New Idea exclusively revealed that the down-to-earth Fren family – aka parents Mark and Cathy, daughter Victoria, and son Jono – are in secret talks with Channel Nine to get their own show.

Now, sources tell us that the news is understandably ruffling some feathers amongst the tight-knit Travel Guides cast.

While the Fren family are extremely popular, they are not the only Guides that have amassed large fan bases since they show premiered back in 2017. Viewers have grown to love many of the Guides, including married couples Kevin and Janetta, and Matt and Brett in particular.

Married couples Matt and Brett, as well as Kevin and Janetta, are just as beloved guides as the Fren family. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Look, everyone adores the Frens, but a move like this could definitely cause some tension,” one TV insider tells New Idea.

“All the Guides over the years have contributed to the show’s [ongoing] success.”

“There might be feelings that the family is getting preferential treatment, or worries about what it means for the future of Travel Guides. Sharing the spotlight is one thing – having one of the teams get their own show is another.”

What exactly is sparking the Travel Guides cast feud?

At the centre of the rumoured Travel Guides cast feud is the spin-off show Channel Nine wants to make with the Frens.

Sources recently told New Idea that one idea Nine is possibly considering is a ‘Frens Take On’ format.

It would see the family tackling everything from home renovations to navigating local adventures, leveraging the chaotic charm that makes them Travel Guides standouts.

The Fren family are valuable assets for Channel Nine. (Credit: Instagram)

“Over the years, there’s been chatter of the Frens taking on The Block, but splitting them up won’t work,” says our source.

“Viewers want all of them [together], that’s the magic.”

The source also added that, “in a world of dodgy influencers and TikTok wannabes”, the Fren foursome are proving to be relatable and reliable faces.

However, in a sign that they are perhaps preparing for solo stardom, the family has announced, via their talent agency CMC Talent, that they are eager to work on collaborations and possibly become influencers!

A call-out on the Social Diary newsletter shared that the Fren foursome are “available for brand partnerships and event opportunities”.

Watch this space!