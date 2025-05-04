Travel Guides cast spin-off officially in the works at Channel Nine

For years, the stars of Travel Guides have been turning their holidays and mishaps into must-watch television for Channel Nine.

Advertisement

Now, whispers are swirling that one of the teams is in secret talks for their biggest adventure yet … a Travel Guides cast spin-off that will air in 2026!

While each of the Travel Guides cast brings their own unique charm to the smash-hit show, New Idea can reveal it’s the down-to-earth Fren family, from Newcastle in NSW, who are in talks of getting a one-way ticket to solo stardom.

Australians can’t get enough of the Fren family! (Credit: Channel Nine)

According to a source, the Frens – aka parents Mark and Cathy, daughter Victoria, and son Jono – have become “absolute gold” for Nine. Not just for ratings, but for the all-important advertisers.

Advertisement

Their multigenerational appeal and knack for laugh-out-loud moments have reportedly made them a sponsor favourite.

“In a world of dodgy influencers and TikTok wannabes, the Fren foursome are proving to be relatable and reliable faces,” explains the source.

“The [Travel Guides spin-off] talk isn’t just idle gossip – concepts are being floated for a show focusing solely on their lives, travels, and family dynamic back home.”

Advertisement

What will the Travel Guides cast spin-off show be about?

One idea being thrown around for the Travel Guides cast spin-off is a ‘Frens Take On’ format, claims our source. It would see the family tackling everything from home renovations to navigating local adventures, leveraging the chaotic charm that makes them Travel Guides standouts.

There’s also talk of even more Frens appearing on the Travel Guides cast spin-off show, namely Jono’s wife, Danielle. Dani fills in for Victoria during one trip this season.

“Over the years, there’s been chatter of the Frens taking on The Block, but splitting them up won’t work,” says our source. “Viewers want all of them, that’s the magic.”

The more Frens, the merrier! Jono’s wife, Dani, could join the Travel Guides spin-off show. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

While Nine isn’t expected to announce their 2026 content line-up until much later in the year, the Frens’ undeniable popularity and the increasing buzz from bigwig advertisers suggest major plans could be afoot.

“They’ve done this show for eight years, and the last thing Nine wants is to lose them,” says the source.

If a Travel Guides cast spin-off show ends up being “the drawcard that keeps them as regular faces for the network, you can bet it will happen,” adds our insider.