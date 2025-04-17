Daydreaming about incredible holidays is one thing, but Travel Guides gives you a way to see it play out, with a cast of real-world Aussie Guides exploring all kinds of places and experiences. The 2025 season is just around the corner, and our favourite Guides are back to dish on their vacations.

“The new series of Travel Guides promises more laughs, shocks, and surprises than ever before,” Nine shared in a statement in late 2024.

This year, we’ll see the Guides hit the pavements in New York City, take in the natural wonders of Kakadu in the Northern Territory, do Thailand on a budget, soak up the crisp mountain air in the Swiss Alps, and immerse themselves in Japan and the tropical paradise of Tahiti.

So, who exactly will we be watching globetrot around and share their opinions? Here are the Travel Guides cast returning in 2025.

Meet the 2025 Travel Guides cast

When will there be a new season of Travel Guides?

The 2025 season of Travel Guides will air on April 21 at 7.30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.

According to Channel Nine, this year will be the biggest season yet. Only time will tell if the Guides rank any of the destinations five out of five stars!

They will start their adventures in the Big Apple, taking in all of the sights and everything that New York has to offer.

