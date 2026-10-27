Meet Anita: Reggie Bird’s little-known sister enters the Big Brother house

The 2026 housemates have entered the Big Brother Australia house, and one is not a total stranger to the show.

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Anita, 47, is described as “warm but adventurous, nurturing yet wildly spontaneous”, and, most importantly, she’s also the sister of Reggie Bird!

Reggie, 52, famously won the third season of Big Brother back in 2003, and returned in 2022 to win the show for a second time in a show first.

Now, two decades after her first TV stint, and her younger sister, Anita, is following in her footsteps and hoping for the same success.

So, who exactly is Anita?

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Scroll down for everything you need to know about Reggie’s sister.

Reggie Bird’s sister Anita (right) has entered the Big Brother house. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is 2026 Big Brother housemate Anita?

Anita, from Tasmania, works as a travel advisor and is described as “down to earth”.

“She wears her heart on her sleeve, finds genuine joy in connecting with people, and has a quirky, unpredictable side,” her Big Brother bio teases.

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Anita enjoys skateboarding and solo travel, and once even took a mannequin on a road trip around Australia!

While she prides herself on her kindness, she is also completely unfiltered and always says what she thinks.

She has devoted years to being a full-time carer for her parents, only recently moving them into a care home.

Anita is following in her older sister’s footsteps. (Credit: Channel 10)

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“Caring for my mum all those years and looking after someone with a disability and mental health [issues is my proudest achievement in life],” she says.

“I don’t mind talking about it, but I think there is still a bit of a stigma with mental health.

“I’m a resilient person. I think what I’ve been through is quite unusual for some people. I’ve given up a lot of my life and have sacrificed a lot to help my mum, but that’s because I wanted to as well.

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“I’m very strong. I am a softie, but I also surprise people sometimes.”

Now, she is stepping out of her shell and wants to do something for herself after years of putting her family first.

Anita is joining Big Brother after devoting years of her life to caring for her mother. (Credit: Instagram)

“She’s the sort of Housemate who will make everyone laugh with her eccentric stories, then surprise them with her depth, resilience and compassion,” her bio adds.

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She looks set to shake things up in the house, insisting that she will always speak up if she sees any “injustice” or unfair treatment.

“I can be a bit shy and timid, and quiet, but I can get the claws back out when I need,” she says.

“If I feel something’s not right, I’ll speak out about it. So if you’ve not been nice to me, I’m not one to cause drama, but I’ll speak out when I feel it’s needed.”

Well, welcome to Big Brother, Anita!

Reggie is cheering Anita on from home this time around. (Credit: Instagram)

What has Reggie said about Anita’s Big Brother debut?

Reggie is proudly cheering Anita on Big Brother and shared a message of support after the launch show.

“Wishing my sister Anita all the best in the Big Brother House,” she gushed in an Instagram post.

“Who would have thought aye she would have done this! I’m so excited for her and if ya missed last night’s episode go back and watch it on 10 Now.”

And Reggie is hoping Anita will score another win for the Bird fmaily.

“I hope she has an absolute blast and manages to survive this crazy experience till the end. Go Neats,” she added.