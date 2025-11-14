Big Brother Australia 2025’s most shocking moments!

Abiola and Holly got into a tense clash on Wednesday, November 12, over “pretty privilege”.

Vinnie first voiced the opinion that “prettier people in society get treated differently”, to which Holly firmly disagreed.

Holly said she saw both the positives and negatives that came with supposedly being conventionally attractive by society’s standards.

“Yes there are privileges that come with being beautiful. But pretty privilege I always say this, is a double-edged sword,” she claimed.

“There’s pros and there’s cons. People might not think that I get social anxiety. But sometimes when a beautiful girl walks into a room, sometimes we don’t want to be looked at.”

Abiola interjected, arguing: “Yeah, but I’d rather that than people not give me the time of day because they think I’m gross.”

Holly continued to disagree, but Abiola argued that she lives an “easier” life because “people don’t think you’re disgusting” as she became emotional.

Holly then questioned whether Abiola thought it was “fun” to be sexualised, with Abiola arguing that she had also experienced sexualisation as a black woman.

Abiola ended up walking away, overwhelmed with emotion, and viewers were left divided over the heated conversation.