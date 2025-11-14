Big Brother Australia 2025’s most shocking moments!

Big Brother has been serving the drama as the new crop of housemates haven’t shied away from shaking things up.
The popular reality TV show has been revived by Channel 10, and it certainly hasn’t disappointed.
From day one, the housemates have butted heads with their conflicting opinions, and some romances could even be forming.
Scroll on for all the most dramatic moments from the 2025 series so far.
Colin and Holly’s kiss
Sparks were flying between Colin, 21, and Holly, 31, during the first week in the house.
The pair had an instant connection and the chemistry between them was clear, much to the dismay of Vinnie, 21, who also appeared interested in Holly.
And things heated up on Thursday, November 13, as they raised eyebrows by sharing their first kiss.
After Holly found out she was at risk of elimination, Colin was quick to comfort her and gave her a hug on the bean bags.
The pair then shared a kiss before hiding underneath a blanket to have a few more smooches, though Vinnie caught them in the act.
Colin appeared delighted over his budding connection, but viewers questioned whether Holly’s actions were genuine or a game plan to avoid eviction on Sunday, November 16.
“Pretty privilege” row
Abiola and Holly got into a tense clash on Wednesday, November 12, over “pretty privilege”.
Vinnie first voiced the opinion that “prettier people in society get treated differently”, to which Holly firmly disagreed.
Holly said she saw both the positives and negatives that came with supposedly being conventionally attractive by society’s standards.
“Yes there are privileges that come with being beautiful. But pretty privilege I always say this, is a double-edged sword,” she claimed.
“There’s pros and there’s cons. People might not think that I get social anxiety. But sometimes when a beautiful girl walks into a room, sometimes we don’t want to be looked at.”
Abiola interjected, arguing: “Yeah, but I’d rather that than people not give me the time of day because they think I’m gross.”
Holly continued to disagree, but Abiola argued that she lives an “easier” life because “people don’t think you’re disgusting” as she became emotional.
Holly then questioned whether Abiola thought it was “fun” to be sexualised, with Abiola arguing that she had also experienced sexualisation as a black woman.
Abiola ended up walking away, overwhelmed with emotion, and viewers were left divided over the heated conversation.
“Sexism” controversy
Bruce, 25, and Michael, 49, were accused by viewers of being “sexist” as they voiced their opinions about gender roles in relationships.
On Tuesday, November 11, Bruce spoke about family dynamics, and said he believes that one parent should always stay home to look after the children, with Michael agreeing.
“My dad came home from work, my mum had dinner on the table. They were married for 60 years. That just works,” Michael said.
“The kids need a stable parental figure they can rely on. I always expected that it would be me working,” Bruce added.
Bruce said he has always planned to be the parent who would work, but his housemate, Mia, pointed out that he wasn’t giving his future partner any choice on the matter.
But Bruce doubled down, saying: “If we go back to caveman days, women stay and protect the kids, the guys go out and hunt animals.”
Bruce also branded gender pay gaps in jobs a “load of bulls***” while Michael argued that men get into more managerial roles because they are more “aggressive” and “competitive” by nature.
However, many viewers were left furious by the conversation and accused the two men of being “sexist”.