Big Brother star Michael makes wild “rigged” claim after nominations

The Big Brother house has been shaken by its first round of nominations, and it has definitely ruffled some feathers.

Advertisement

Michael, Holly and new arrival Jane are all at risk of eviction after it was revealed in Wednesday’s episode that they garnered the most nominations.

Viewers will decide which housemate will fall victim to the eviction as they will be able to vote on all the latest action.

Despite this, Michael, 49, wildly claimed that producers had “rigged” the show to have him evicted after the nominations were revealed.

His bombshell comments aired during the livestream after Wednesday night’s episode, and viewers had some interesting reactions.

Advertisement

Big Brother star Michael, 49, has wildly accused producers of “rigging” the nominations. (Credit: Network 10)

“Michael saying the nominations could be rigged and then suggesting that the voting could be rigged for evictions on the livestream,” one viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The quick cut away lmaoooo,” another amused fan commented.

“Not Michael on the live telling Holly he thinks the voting is rigged,” a third said.

Advertisement

“Ooh, Michael saying it’s a bit of a scripted show. Then the camera broke away quickly. I have a feeling they get “talking points” tbh,” another theorised.

“The way the camera had a quick cut away after he said that!” a fifth added.

Michael has already caused a stir during his first few days in the Big Brother house and has been accused of being “sexist” by some viewers.

Advertisement

Michael has been accused of being “sexist” by viewers after one exchange. (Credit: Network 10)

Michael and his co-star Bruce, a 25-year-old tradie from Queensland, raised eyebrows in the house with their controversial opinions about gender roles in relationships.

The pair came under fire after Bruce voiced his opinion that one parent should always stay home with the children, with Michael agreeing with him.

“My dad came home from work, my mum had dinner on the table. They were married for 60 years. That just works,” Michael said.

Advertisement

“The kids need a stable parental figure they can rely on. I always expected that it would be me working,” Bruce added.

Bruce said that he wants any future partner to stay home, before Mia, 23, pointed out that he wasn’t giving them any choice in that decision.

However, he doubled down by saying: “If we go back to caveman days, women stay and protect the kids, the guys go out and hunt animals.”

Advertisement

Bruce then branded the gender pay gap in jobs as a “load of bulls***” before Michael said men tend to get promoted into management because they are “more aggressive” and “competitive by nature”.

Their comments divided viewers, with many viewers branding Michael and Bruce as “sexist” following the conversation.