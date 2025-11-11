Big Brother housemates embroiled in “sexism” row after shocking comments

Big Brother has become embroiled in a sexism row after some controversial comments from two housemates.

The third episode of the newly revived reality TV show hit screens on Tuesday night, and housemates Bruce and Michael have already caused a stir.

Bruce, a 25-year-old tradie from Queensland, raised eyebrows in the house with his controversial opinions about gender roles in relationships.

Many viewers have accused him of being “sexist” and branded him a “caveman” as they shared their outrage over his comments.

The drama kicked off when Bruce told his housemates that he believes one parent should always stay home with the children, with Michael, 49, agreeing with him.

Big Brother housemate Bruce has become embroiled in a sexism row. (Credit: Network 10)

Michael said: “My dad came home from work, my mum had dinner on the table. They were married for 60 years. That just works.”

“The kids need a stable parental figure they can rely on. I always expected that it would be me working,” Bruce added.

Bruce said that in any of his future relationships, he wants his partner to stay home, like his own mother did.

When his housemate Mia, 23, pointed out that he wasn’t giving any choice to his potential partner, Bruce doubled down on his argument.

“If we go back to caveman days, women stay and protect the kids, the guys go out and hunt animals,” he insisted.

Speaking to the camera, Mia argued that Bruce and Michael were trying to “shut” her down and “dismiss” her argument.

Mia then brought up the gender pay gap in many jobs, which Bruce branded a “load of bulls***”.

“You go get a job, you’re starting at the same, if you work hard and bump up, you’re going to get paid more, it’s got nothing to do with gender,” he argued.

The 25-year-old tradie and 49-year-old Bruce both raised eyebrows with their opinions on gender roles. (Credit: Network 10)

“Men are more aggressive, so we do tend to get into managerial roles, just because we’re more competitive by nature,” Michael added.

Viewers were equally as outraged by the remarks as many branded Bruce and Michael as “sexist”.

“Bruce and Michael please leave Mia alone never speak to her again you guys have ZERO clue,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“20,000 people applied for this show and mega-misogynists Michael and Bruce got chosen? Absolutely disgusting,” another fumed.

“Australia literally can’t evict Michael and Bruce fast enough,” a third said.

“Oh man, Bruce’s gonna start some serious s***, I can feel it…” a fourth added.

Mia was left open-mouthed during the conversation with the pair. (Credit: Network 10)

Bruce and Michael had both teased that they had some divisive opinions during their introductory tapes.

Michael described himself as a “realist” with no filter and said he plans to bring his “no nonsense” attitude to the house.

“I’ve got a very low tolerance for woke people, people who are loud and obnoxious, and cyclists on the footpath,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bruce voiced his opinion that he believes men should be providers in relationships.