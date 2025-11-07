New Season, New Faces: Big Brother Australia 2025 housemates revealed

Big Brother Australia is back with a new crop of housemates eager to cement themselves in the reality television hall of fame and win the life-changing prize money that comes with being the final housemate standing.

The beloved reality TV franchise has returned to its roots at Channel 10 following a three-year hiatus from Aussie screens, and two controversial stints on Channel Nine and the Seven Network that failed to capture the essence of what originally made the show so popular in the early 2000s.

With the return of live nominations, live evictions, and a 24/7 live stream for fans to watch, season 16 is sure to be reminiscent of the early noughties format of Big Brother that we all know and love so much (especially with the return of Mike Goldman as the voice of Big Brother!).

(Credit: Channel 10)

Who are the Big Brother Australia 2025 housemates?

While Channel 10 and production company Endemol Shine Australia have remained tight-lipped about which everyday Aussies will be entering the Big Brother Australia house at Dreamworld in 2025, new host Mel Tracina has hinted at the cast list ahead of the season premiere.

“It’s a [really] great cross range of Australians that will be heading into the house from all different walks of life, different ages,” she shared in an interview with TV Tonight.

“We’ve got some that have admitted to being clean freaks, which I think will be very exciting to see unfold in the house. We have an ex Pro Surfer, an MMA fighter, a single mum, a real range…”

According to the comedian, cast members hail from the likes of New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia, with five decades existing between the oldest and youngest housemates.

Speaking with The Watchlist, she also confirmed that there would be a “pretty good gender split,” while hinting at the identities of the cast.

“It’s ranging from a grandmother to a barber to a self-confessed bogan. We have blue-collar workers and white-collar workers. We have a diverse range,” she divulged.

Mike Goldman (left) is returning as the voice of Big Brother for the rebooted series! (Credit: Getty)

How many people applied to be a housemate on Big Brother Australia 2025?

More than 20,000 Australians applied to be on Big Brother Australia in 2025, with applications for the season closing on September 1st.

Producers then had the gruelling task of reviewing each and every submission before casting the lucky final 12 housemates, who went into lockdown a week ahead of the Sunday, November 9 premiere.

Is Big Brother Australia returning in 2026?

Channel 10 has yet to confirm if Big Brother Australia will return for a 17th season in 2026.

While the network held its annual Upfronts event on November 6th on the Gold Coast at the Big Brother house itself, it made no official comment regarding the future of the show.

It is understood that network executives will make a renewal decision in the not-so-distant future.

Watch this space for the full cast list of the Big Brother Australia housemates for 2025.