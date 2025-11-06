You Can’t Evict This Voice: Mike Goldman Returns to Big Brother Australia

Lovers of the OG Big Brother rejoice because the 2025 season of the show isn’t just bringing back Dreamworld, 24/7 live streaming, and live evictions – audiences will see the return of its OG narrator – none other than Mike Goldman!

‘Big Brother’ Australia hosts Mike Goldman and Bree Amer attend Network Ten’s 2008 Program Launch. (Credit: Getty)

Who is the voice of Big Brother Australia?

Mike Goldman was the familiar voice behind the show when it aired on Channel 10 between 2001 and 2008. And he returned between 2012 and 2014 to lend his voice to the show on Nine.

Since then, viewers have missed his dulcet tones – and online reaction to the confirmation of his return has been overwhelmingly positive.

“This is great news. I was hoping he’d be back. It just wasn’t the same without him when it was on 7; it felt like something was missing. Always wondered why he wasn’t involved & if he wasn’t interested. Ch 7 was dumb not to include him,” one online commenter wrote.

“Good! His voice-over helps make BB. It was good to hear it again in the reruns of the old series on YouTube,” another added.

Mike Goldman and Big Brother 2025 host Mel Tracina. (Credit: Instagram/mikegoldmanlive)

Who is Mike Goldman?

Born in Brisbane, Mike comes from a media family. His late father was Grant Goldman, a legendary radio broadcaster.

Mike inherited his father’s talent and started his own career in radio, hosting shows across networks and branching out into MC-ing, acting, and TV producing.

Beyond his media work, Mike and his wife, Bianca Zouppas, own a number of holiday rental properties in Brisbane.

The couple has a baby boy, Jagger, and calls their property business a “side hustle” to their careers.

In addition to that, Mike has found a whole new audience for his work. He shares voiceover skits on social media, where he has 124,000 followers on Instagram alone.

“It’s bizarre because I remember in 2001 when I started working on Big Brother, everyone would be coming up to me on the street because they loved the show.”

“Now, people are stopping me saying, ‘Oh my God, your videos are hilarious,’” Mike told realestate.com.au in February 2025.

“There’s so much anxiety and stress in the world, I just want to do fun stuff that puts a smile on people’s dials.”

But while Mike loves uplifting those around him, he and his family suffered an ordeal of their own when a fire ripped through their Brisbane home in August 2025.

Mike Goldman with his wife and baby son. (Credit: Instagram/mikegoldmanlive)

Mike Goldman’s house fire ordeal

Mike, Bianca, and Jagger were asleep when the fire alarm sounded in the early hours of the morning.

“I thought the battery needed replacing when it was going off. I thought ‘I’ll just drift off back to sleep’ and get my wife to sort it out,” Mike later told 7NEWS.com.au.

“Then I went, hang on a minute, it might be something. I got up and I was like ‘smoke, quick, everyone get out’.”

The blaze had started near a fuse box by the garage and quickly spread to his son’s bedroom, and then the rest of the house. Thankfully, the family was able to escape, and Mike was able to get the family dog out too, but it was a close call.

“I ran back in to try and get the dog, and I burnt my hair. I stood there freaking out, the rest of the house was going to burn, I didn’t know where he was,” Mike said.

“The fire brigade showed up in record time and saved the day.”

The ordeal has had a lasting impact on the star.

“I used to be a heavy sleeper. But now, I’m always alert,” Mike told 7NEWS.com.au. “I still wake up sometimes and think, ‘It’s that smoke?’ I guess that will fade eventually. I think it’s really important not to go through the hypotheticals.

“Jagger was asleep in our bed. The fire ripped through the garage and straight through his cot and into his bedroom,” he added.

“Lucky he was in our bed. I hate to think what might have happened.”