EXCLUSIVE: The shock reason Mel Tracina might QUIT as host of Big Brother Australia

She’s the pint-sized powerhouse who brings sparkle, sass and effortless charm to both The Cheap Seats and Big Brother. But insiders tell New Idea that Mel Tracina has reached her limit after a brutally tough season filming the latter reality show at Dreamworld.

While fans see the smiling, quick-witted host lighting up Big Brother’s live eviction stage, crew members say things have been anything but glamorous behind the scenes.

“Mel has weathered Queensland’s wildest storms this season, literally,” a production insider spills.

“She’s been drenched, blown sideways, and pushed to keep the energy high even when the conditions were bordering on unsafe.

“She’s incredibly professional but everyone can see she’s exhausted.”

Mel has had to weather many storms already – at the cost of her wardrobe! (Credit: Network 10)

Demanding changes

According to sources, Mel, 36, has now laid down a small but firm set of demands before she agrees to return in 2026. At the top of her wish list is a roof over the eviction stage. It sounds simple enough, but our insider says it has been surprisingly hard to secure.

“She wants protection not just for herself but for the fans who show up every week,” the insider explains.

“People were standing out there soaked, cold and clinging to umbrellas. Mel cares about them as much as her own safety.”

All Mel wants is a roof over her head… literally! (Credit: Network 10)

Mel has also reportedly asked for a proper couch set-up to interview evicted housemates, saying it will help her deliver more comfortable, intimate and meaningful chats. It will also keep the show consistent with what audiences expect from a modern reality format.

“This wouldn’t happen to Gretel or Sonia”

One crew member says Mel hasn’t been shy about pointing out that previous Big Brother hosts Gretel Killeen and Sonia Kruger were never asked to deliver live television in such volatile conditions.

“She’s said more than once, ‘This would never have flown with Gretel or Sonia!’” spills the insider. “And she’s right. The weather this year has been chaotic.”

For now, Mel is making light of the conditions on social media, joking that they’ve spent $50,000 on waterproof ponchos already. But those close to her say she’s hoping for a positive solution.

Past Big Brother hosts Gretel and Sonia had much drier workplaces! (Credit: AAP, Channel Seven)

Executive producers are reportedly taking her requests “very seriously”, with whispers that the 2026 set will be redesigned to ensure both Mel and the audience are protected if Queensland’s unpredictable weather strikes again.

“Mel loves the show,” the insider insists. “She loves the energy, the crowd, the housemates.

“She’s having a ball. But she’s hit breaking point. She just wants to do her job safely. And honestly, she deserves that.”