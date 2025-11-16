Janette hints at doing The Golden Bachelorette after heartbreaking finale

After Janette’s brutal dumping on last night’s The Golden Bachelor finale, she’s revealed that she’s up for her next challenge.

Speaking with New Idea, when asked if she would ever consider being up for The Golden Bachelorette, she confessed she’d be up for the role.

“Yes, yes I would,” she tell us.

Janette felt sure she would be Bear’s winner. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Janette suffered a heart attack at 50, and told New Idea that she’s said yes to every opportunity since.

“I just say yes, even if it scares me. I say yes,” she tells us.

“It made me face my mortality. I thought we are here, just have a good time for what time you’ve got here,” she adds.

After the heartbreaking, finale, Janette shared a post on Instagram, where she reflected on the experience.

In the lengthy caption, she said she was “true” to herself, had no regrets and was happy for Sunny and Bear.

Fans flooded the comments sharing their love and support, including actress Rebecca Gibney.

“Grace, beauty, smart, funny, stylish and elegant,” she commented. “I think the producers need to line up 20 MEN for you to choose from 😉 just saying 🙌❤️”

They are now casting for season two. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who else could be considered for The Golden Bachelorette?

She isn’t the first Bachelorette from this season. to put their hand up for the role either – with radio announcer Bianca Dye also telling New Idea they wouldn’t say no.

“Well, I would absolutely love to do The Golden Bachelorette, but obviously I don’t even know if they’re planning on doing one, so I would definitely put my hand up,” Bianca tells us.

Fans are also keen for age transformation coach Jan Herdman, to lead a potential series.

This comes as Warner Brothers has put out a casting call for The Golden Bachelor Season two.

“Season two of The Golden Bachelor is now casting! Are you in your 50s or 60s and looking for love in your golden years? Or do you know someone who deserves another shot at their happily ever after? We are looking for Australia’s next Golden Bachelor and many incredible women who are excited to find love again. Join us today for an adventure of a lifetime!” the website reads.

Samantha Armytage has made some promising comments about a possible spin-off of The Golden Bachelorette Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Will Australia get The Golden Bachelorette?

While there has been no confirmation about the spin-off, The Golden Bachelor Australia host Samantha Armytage told Yahoo! Lifestyle that she was keen.

“As we say with this show, you don’t know what the future holds,” she shared last month.

“So I think let’s just get The Golden Bachelor’s inaugural Australian season to air and see how that goes, but I think there is a bright future ahead for this show.”

