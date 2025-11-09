EXCLUSIVE: Golden Bachelor’s Janette confirms ‘broken heart’ amid Bear split reports

She’s put herself on the line in the hopes of finding everlasting love with Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden, but The Golden Bachelor contestant Janette Bendle is no stranger to heartache – both romantic and literal.

If his recent social media activity is correct, Bear, 61, has potentially parted ways with the winner he picks in the finale, which was filmed some months ago.

New Idea exclusively revealed that Bear was still calling himself a “single father of three” on Instagram just days after The Golden Bachelor began airing in October.

Janette has been a front-runner from the moment she entered the mansion. Sunny has also emerged as a potential favourite for Bear’s final rose.

While all will be revealed in the forthcoming finale, in an exclusive chat with New Idea, Janette confesses that she applied for The Golden Bachelor after a serious health issue left her broken, and determined to make the most out of every moment.

Janette has been very vulnerable with Bear. (Credit: Channel Nine)

A total shock

At age 50, the divorced Pilates studio owner suffered a heart attack. Since then, she has been saying ‘yes’ to every opportunity, even if it scares her … or potentially ends with her being dumped on national TV!

Janette, now 61, reveals her heart attack “came as a complete shock” as she was extremely fit.

“We still don’t know why it happened,” she confesses. “I had knee surgery four weeks beforehand, and it’s loosely been attributed to a blood clot post-surgery.”

Janette explains she was doing her rehab in the pool when it happened.

“I got a pain in my chest and thought I had just pulled a muscle – but that was a pre-warning. I went about my business for the day, very uncomfortable,” she says.

“About 10 hours later, the pain was all down my arm and my neck, and I had extreme pain in my chest.”

“I contacted a friend who was a doctor, and she said ring an ambulance or get to the hospital right now.”

As she was always fit and healthy, Janette’s heart attack at age 50 left her shocked. (Credit: Supplied. )

The moment it was over?

Getting emotional as our chat continues, Janette says there was a moment where she thought she wasn’t going to see her two sons again.

“I thought, ‘I don’t think I’m coming back,’” she tells us.

Thankfully, Janette managed to get in touch with her boys on her way to the hospital.

“I texted them to say ‘I just want to let you know I love you,’” she says.

The doting grandmother admits the heart attack left her feeling “embarrassed”.

“I thought, how could someone like me, who teaches fitness and promotes a healthy lifestyle, end up here? I tried to hide it at first,” Janette adds.

“But I’ve learned heart disease doesn’t discriminate. It can happen to anyone. If sharing my story encourages even one woman to listen to her body and take her symptoms seriously, then it’s worth every moment of vulnerability.”

