The countdown is on for The Golden Bachelor Australia’s arrival on screens.

And now, the women set to vie for widower Barry “Bear” Myrden’s heart on the Channel Nine show have been revealed.

As Australia’s first-ever Golden Bachelor, 61-year-old Sydneysider Bear is hoping to find someone to spend the next chapter of his life with.

His wife, Audrey, tragically passed away in 2011 from a rare brain cancer. He is a father to three sons – Charlie, Jack, and Declan.

“Deep down, no one can replace her, but I think I’m ready to find my next love story,” Bear confessed in a first-look trailer at the 2025 series.

And 20 glamorous women have been selected to try and help silver fox Bear find his second chance at love.

Scroll on to meet the women looking for love on The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025…

(Credit: Channel Nine) Kim, 60 Doctor, Queensland Kim has been twice widowed and is the mother of five children. She has worked as a military doctor all over the world and believes in living for every moment. Kim seeks out thrilling experiences and loves racing her Porsche and wants a partner who can match her energy. (Credits: Channel Nine ) Shamse, 60 Interior Designer, Victoria Shamse was born in Bangladesh and raised in Canada, but now calls Melbourne home. She has four children and five grandchildren and loves nothing more than spending time with her family. Shamse's partner, MC, tragically died 18 months ago, and she is now ready to look for love again. She is described as being "bold, passionate" and a "force to be reckoned with", and is hoping to find a man who matches her fiery energy. (Credits: Channel Nine) Laura, 64 Primary School Teacher, Queensland She's no stranger to reality TV as her daughter Abbie Chatfield rose to fame on The Bachelor! Now, she is following in her daughter’s footsteps and hoping to find love on the show herself. Twice-married Laura has spent 30 years raising her daughters, Abbie and Jolie, and now wants to put herself first. She is looking for an emotionally present and kind partner who appreciates her and will enjoy life by her side. (Credit: Channel Nine ) Bianca, 51 Radio Personality, Queensland Bianca has more than 30 years of experience in radio and has won Best Entertainment Personality four times over her career. She is described as a “vibrant” personality who is “never short of a witty one-liner”. Bianca was inspired to enter the entertainment industry by her father, 1970s rock star Issi Dye. She is passionate about yoga, meditation, astrology, and taro,t and wants a partner who will head off on a spontaneous road trip with her. (Credits: Channel Nine ) Angela, 52 Psychotherapist, Victoria Angela is a proud mother to her two children, Cameron, 21, and Sophia, 19. She describes herself as having "old-school values and a modern mindset" and is a romantic at heart. Angela loves theatre, golf, beach walks, and designer fashion – but nothing more than her beloved King Charles Cavalier. (Credits: Channel Nine) Catherine, 56 Interior Designer, NSW Catherine met her childhood sweetheart when she was 17 years old and married him at the age of 30. She later found love again with her second husband, Alan, but their relationship ended after 23 years of marriage. Catherine rebuilt her confidence after their separation by turning to bodybuilding and found huge success. She was raised in a traditional Greek family and values loyalty above all else. (Credits: Channel Nine) Elizete, 54 Property Manager, NSW Elizete was born in the jungles of Brazil and is a self-proclaimed “warrior princess”. She has lived in Italy and now calls Australia home and describes herself as “fiercely independent”. Elizete is looking for someone athletic and tall who isn’t afraid to take the lead in their romance. (Credits: Channel Nine) Terri, 61 Property Investor, Victoria Terri’s marriage broke down when her husband was unfaithful, which she only discovered through her children. Despite the devastating blow, Terri is excited for her second chance at love. She loves landscaping, gardening, fashion, and travel. (Credits: Channel Nine) Sunny, 58 CEO, NSW Sunny is an ambitious woman who built her own IT software firm from the ground up. She moved to Australia from Korea in her late 20s and is very business-focused. Sunny has overcome a battle with breast cancer and is now looking for love. Advertisement (Credits: Channel Nine) Shana, 60 Retired Education Sales Executive, NSW Shana was born in Serbia and moved to Sydney at the age of four with her family. She has suffered heartbreak and loss, and the most important thing in her life is her daughter, 29. Shana wants to find a partner to values connection, laughter, and emotional depth. (Credits: Channel Nine) Pip, 60 Hoist Operator, Victoria Pip was formerly a graphic designer but is now a hoist operator, and is thought to be the only woman working as one on a construction site in Australia. She describes herself as a creative who is “a little left of centre” and is looking for a partner who shares her curiosity. (Credits: Channel Nine ) Nicolette, 55 Singer, NSW Nicolette is described as an “unapologetically sassy” woman and a natural-born performer. Originally from New Zealand, she has lived in Australia since she was 17 years old. She has been married twice, and her main focus in life is her seven-year-old son. Nicolette wants a partner who can match her energy and keep up with her. (Credits: Channel Nine) Linda, 61 Stylist, Queensland Linda has spent decades supporting other people, but now wants to put herself first. She has three children and four grandchildre,n and spent a period of her life caring for her mother through illness. She is described as "loyal and selfless" and wants a man who can be her "ride or die". She is described as “confident, poised, and entirely unique” and wants to find a special relationship that will stand the test of time. (Credits: Channel Nine) Katrina, 55 NICU Nurse, Queensland Katrina dedicates her days to caring for unwell babies as a NICU nurse and has a massive heart. She was married for over 24 years and has two daughters. Now, she wants to find a new partner who can bring some excitement into her life. (Credits: Channel Nine ) Janette, 61 Pilates Studio Owner Janette owns a successful Pilates studio on the Mornington Peninsula. She is a devoted mother of two and has just become a grandmother. She always puts family first and also has two rescue dogs and a three-legged cat. Janette survived a heart attack at the age of 50, and her near-death experience helped her gain a new outlook on life. She is ready to open her heart again and wants to find a partner who shares her dreams and supports her. (Credits: Channel Nine) Jane, 60 Interior Designer, NSW Jane previously worked as a flight attendant and is now an interior designer. She is looking for a deep connection and a partner who will treat her with respect and loyalty. Advertisement (Credits: Channel Nine) Jan, 66 Age Transformation Coach, NSW Jan is passionate about fitness and helps other women find confidence as an age transformation coach. Her marriage ended when she discovered her husband had been keeping a devastating secret from her. Now, Jan is looking for a genuine and kind partner who values honesty. (Credits: Channel Nine ) Hamidah, 60 Disability Support Worker, NSW Hamidah grew up in a challenging home and ran away when she was just 15 years old. She has been married three times, and her daughter and grandchildren are at the centre of her world. She wants a partner who will treat her like a queen and promises to give the same effort back. (Credits: Channel Nine) Gera, 52 Real Estate Business Owner, WA Gera grew up in a traditional Greek-Macedonian family that prioritised family values. She is the co-owner of a commercial real estate business and is also a part-time receptionist at Royal Perth Hospital. Gera’s marriage ended after 11 years, but they maintain a close friendship to this day. She is passionate about health and fitness and wants a partner who shares her drive and ambition.