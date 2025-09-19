EXCLUSIVE: Osher Gunsberg’s sting over Samantha Armytage’s huge Bachelor payday

Samantha Armytage has eclipsed Osher Günsberg with her massive Channel Nine payday, New Idea can reveal.

Osher, 51, has hosted The Bachelor Australia from its inception in 2013 until 2023, but Network 10 then axed the show.

Samantha, 49, is now fronting a spin-off, The Golden Bachelor, on rival Channel Nine in a multi-season deal that’s left Osher stung.

Samantha Armytage’s The Golden Bachelor payday is said to have eclipsed Osher Gunsberg. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s the ultimate burn,” one source exclusively told New Idea. “Osher was instrumental in keeping the franchise alive and now Samantha is not only the new face, but she’s being paid far more than Osher ever was.”

“The new move to Channel Nine has come with some added zeroes on the multi season deal,” they added.

New Idea can reveal that Samantha has signed a lucrative deal to host multiple seasons of The Golden Bachelor and has already been locked in for another two instalments.

The Golden Bachelor‘s debut series hasn’t arrived on screens yet, but it is said to have exceeded expectations in the early screening rooms.

Osher Günsberg hosted The Bachelor for 10 years until Network 10 axed it. (Credit: Network 10)

The pay gap between former host Osher and incoming talent Samantha is said to have caused some “awkwardness” between the pair.

“It’s not just about the money, though that’s a big part of it,” our insider continued.

“It’s about prestige. Osher helped build the show and now Samantha’s eclipsed him completely.”

“It’s awkward. They were cordial but there’s no denying Samantha has taken the crown and Osher knows it,” they added of the pair’s joint appearance at Nine’s Upfronts.

New Idea has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

The Golden Bachelor‘s launch date has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to arrive on screens after The Block‘s finale later this year.

Barry “Bear” Myrden will be taking centre stage as the first Golden Bachelor, while 20 women will be vying for his heart.

Sam is hosting The Golden Bachelor, where 20 women will be fighting for Barry “Bear” Myrden’s heart. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Sydneysider Bear, 61, is hoping to find someone to spend the next chapter of his life with.

His wife, Audrey, tragically passed away in 2011 from a rare brain cancer. He is a father to three sons – Charlie, Jack, and Declan.

“Deep down, no one can replace her, but I think I’m ready to find my next love story,” Bear confessed in a first-look trailer at the 2025 series.

