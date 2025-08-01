Meet Australia’s first Golden Bachelor

We officially have confirmation that Barry Myrden is Australia’s first Golden Bachelor!

“Australia, meet your first ever Golden Bachelor, Bear!” Channel Nine announced on August 1 on social media.

The spin-off of the beloved dating series centres on people over the age of 50 looking for love.

The series made its debut in the US and was a smash success, and it’s a definite shake-up to the Australian series.

Samantha Armytage will host the series on Channel Nine, and there’s much to know about the show’s leading man.

Find out all about him below.

Barry “Bear” Myrden is our first Golden Bachelor! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who is Barry Myrden?

Originally from Canada, Barry is a widowed father of Charlie, Jack, and Declan, who are all between the ages of 17 and 21.

Now, he calls the Northern Beaches home

According to Chattr, he was married to Audrey Myrden, who was diagnosed with a very aggressive malignant brain tumour in 2009 and passed away two years later.

Before her passing, he created a Facebook group dedicated to her recovery, and provided updates about her progress.

“She is not very good and wasn’t expected to last this past weekend,” he wrote in 2011.

“It could be a matter of days even hours. It is clear that the tumour has come back and they have exhausted all treatment options.”

What does Barry Myrden do?

His LinkedIn profile reveals that he’s a Sydney-based infrastructure engineer with the Woolworths group, specialising in data centre management.

He is also an advisor and investor for BlockScribe, which is a digital asset inheritance and estate planning service.

In his downtime, he is also a passionate sailor and has even competed in races such as the Sydney to Hobart. He also enjoys playing rugby with his friends.

Samantha Armytage is hosting The Golden Bachelor. (Credit: Getty)

When is the Golden Bachelor airing in Australia?

So far, we do not have a release date, but it will be soon!

In March, Barry and his ladies were spotted filming the series in Sydney, and there are a couple of recognisable faces.

Paparazzi photos did reveal that Abbie Chatfield’s mother Laura, had been cast. On set, she was photographed with her make-up done and her hair styled.

Bianca Dye, a former radio host and MC, was also seen filming the series in Sydney.

