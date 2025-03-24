After months of searching, the leading man for the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor has been found and filming is underway!

The newest instalment of The Bachelor made its debut in the US in 2023 and is dedicated to helping senior citizens find love.

The beloved reality show, which has resulted in many long-lasting love stories, was axed from Channel 10 in 2024. But rest assured, because it’s returning in 2025!

Scroll to find out what you can expect from the show, and which lucky gentleman will be putting his heart on the line.

The Golden Bachelor aired on ABC in America. (Credit: Getty)

What is The Golden Bachelor?

When the initial casting call for the US season was issued in 2020, it called for men and women aged 65 and above, proving to cast a very different age bracket compared to the original Bachelor series we all know and love.

So far, the US series has only aired one season, casting 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur and widower, as the Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor proved very successful, with the finale reaching 6.1 million viewers, making it the biggest ‘Bachelor’ episode in three years. The show ended with him marrying Theresa Nist in a TV special, but they divorced months later.

Barry “Bear” Myrden is looking for love as Australia’s first Golden Bachelor. (Credit: Facebook)

The Australian series will see “one charming Golden Bachelor embarks on a heartfelt journey to find a soulmate”, as he seeks a partner who can share the joys and adventures of life’s later chapters.

The Bachelor was previously hosted by Osher Gunsberg, however, after weeks of talks, Channel Nine confirmed that former Farmer Wants A Wife host Sam Armytage would host the upcoming series in late 2024.

“I think you’re all going to love this. It’s love for the golden ages,” Armytage told 9 Entertainment when her hosting gig was first announced.

Who is Australia’s Golden Bachelor?

In March 2025, The Daily Mail revealed that Barry “Bear” Myrden would be Australia’s first Golden Bachelor!

Originally from Canada, he’s a widowed father of Charlie, Jack, and Declan, who are all between the ages of 17 and 21.

According to Chattr, he was married to Audrey Myrden, who was diagnosed with a very aggressive malignant brain tumour in 2009 and passed away two years later.

“Bear is not your usual reality TV type,” an insider source told the Daily Mail when they broke the news of his casting.

“He’s charming, intelligent, and has really lived a full life. He’s been through love and loss and now he’s ready to open his heart again. Women are going to adore him.”

According to LinkedIn, he’s based in Sydney and is an infrastructure engineer for the Woolworths Group, and an advisor and inventor for BlockScribe, which protects digital assets.

In his downtime, he is also passionate sailor and has even competed in races such as the Sydney to Hobart.

The Bachelor Australia alumni Abbie Chatfield’s mother Laura has been spotted in Sydney filming the show. (Credit: Media Mode)

Where is The Golden Bachelor Australia filmed?

Sydney Confidential has revealed that the harbourfront home Tresco, in Elizabeth Bay, is one of the secret locations used for filming The Golden Bachelor Australia.

A Sydney City Council spokesperson told the publication that the production crew inquired about using one of the heritage-listed home’s rooms for the show.

Bianca Dye has been spotted filming The Golden Bachelor. (Credit: Getty)

When is The Golden Bachelor Australia being filmed?

Although there have been challenges recruiting older Australians for reality TV, filming began for the reality TV dating series in March 2025.

While no details have been provided about the contestants, these paparazzi photos did reveal that Abbie Chatfield’s mother Laura had been cast. She was photographed with her make-up done and her hair styled.

Former radio host, MC, and author Bianca Dye was also spotted on the set.

Where can I watch The Golden Bachelor Australia?

The Golden Bachelor will be available to watch on Channel Nine and 9NOW at some point in 2025.

Samantha Armytage will be hosting The Golden Bachelor spin-off in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

When will The Golden Bachelor Australia premiere?

Despite confirming The Golden Bachelor at the Channel Nine UPFRONTS in October 2024, no premiere date has been revealed.

Watch this space!