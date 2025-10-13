  •  
EXCLUSIVE: Barry Myrden’s journey from heartbreak to The Golden Bachelor Australia

"Now it’s my time to focus on me."
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
After going through one of the most unfathomable tragedies anyone can experience, Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden is ready to find his next great love as The Golden Bachelor’s first-ever ‘senior suitor’!

In 2011, Bear lost his wife, Audrey, to an aggressive malignant brain tumour. She’d been diagnosed just two years earlier. The couple shared three now-adult sons Charlie, Jack and Declan.

Ahead of the show’s big premiere next week, Bear, 61, tells New Idea that, after Audrey’s passing, he has spent the past few years in “survival mode”.

“It’s been so long that it was just me focusing on my boys, and now it’s my time to focus on me,” he tells us exclusively.

Originally from Canada, Bear, an engineer and keen sailor, has called Sydney’s Northern Beaches home since 1998. It was only when his sons started to “move out into the world” that the widower realised how long it had been since he had put himself first.

Barry Myrden The Golden Bachelor Australia
Barry Myrden is ready to look for love on The Golden Bachelor Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I finally took my head up, had a breath and said to myself, ‘wow, 15 years have gone by’,” he says.

When Channel Nine approached Bear to do The Golden Bachelor, he says Charlie, Jack and Declan were all “so supportive”.

“It’s an adventure that we are all taking, really,” he explains. “They were telling me that life is short, and to follow my heart and go for it.”

Although, he’s not sure if they are regretting being so encouraging now that the air date is finally here.

“I don’t know if they’re proud, or if they cringe a little as well. Or, maybe I’m a bit of an embarrassment!” he says with a smile. “I don’t know. But I think I’m doing all right.”

Bear confesses that he’d only ever seen a few snippets of the original American The Golden Bachelor series before “switching it off”.

“It kind of scared me!”he says with a laugh. He’s also never seen any of the regular iterations of the franchise.

“I knew the premise, but I didn’t go too deep into it,” he admits.

But Bear assures us he went on the show as his true authentic self, saying he’s “not putting on an act”.

Barry Myrden The Golden Bachelor Australia
Barry’s journey to find love is set to air this month. (Credit: Channel Nine)
“The scariest part is opening your heart to someone new,” he confesses.

“But the whole show is based around such a positive and successful way for people to find love. Whatever doubts or concerns I had just kind of dissipated because I had a good chance to meet and to get to know these ladies, and I follow my heart.

“This is who I am. I’m genuinely looking for love – that’s why I signed up.”

Having host Samantha Armytage by his side was also a huge help.

“She was a good guide and support. She told me to follow my heart,” Bear says.

As for whether or not he has found his new life partner on the show, Bear teases that we’ll just have to watch and see, but says he “made the right decision” at the end.

Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

