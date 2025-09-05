EXCLUSIVE: Insider reveals truth behind Samantha Armytage boyfriend rumours

Sam Armytage sparked speculation she was dating someone new when she was spotted looking very happy with a mystery man.

The Golden Bachelor host, 49, couldn’t stop smiling as she stepped out alongside a male companion on Wednesday.

Fans went wild as they hoped Sam was happily loved-up again after her split from Richard Lavender in December.

However, the identity of the mystery man has now been revealed – and it isn’t Sam’s new boyfriend.

Sam Armytage sparked speculation she was dating again after a happy outing with a mystery man. (Credit: Backgrid)

New Idea has exclusively learned that the man pictured with Sam is just a friend.

It is not the first time in recent weeks that Sam’s love life has been at the centre of rampant speculation.

In August, the rumour mill went into overdrive when Sam stepped out at the Logie Awards with The Golden Bachelor star Barry “Bear” Myrden.

Barry rose to fame as Australia’s first Golden Bachelor on Channel Nine’s dating show, which Sam hosts.

The rumour mill also went into overdrive when Sam stepped out with The Golden Bachelor’s Barry “Bear” Myrden at the Logies. (Credit: Getty)

At the Logies, they stood side-by-side as Barry made his red carpet debut at the star-studded event.

“On the red carpet, they looked chummy, and even a little bit smitten,” one onlooker told New Idea at the time.

“There was chemistry. If you didn’t know they were working on a TV show, you’d think they were together.”

And Bear himself did nothing to dampen the flames of speculation when he told our sister publication TV Week on the red carpet: “Sam is absolutely beautiful. I was tempted to give her a rose many times.”

However, other insiders poured cold water on suggestions that their relationship was anything other than professional.

Sam has been single since splitting from her husband Richard Lavender in December. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s just good TV,” a production insider told Daily Mail, describing Sam as a “pro” who knows “exactly how to play the part”.

Sam has been single since splitting from her now ex husband Richard late last year after four years of marriage.

“Yes, Richard and I have separated. All break-ups are hard, but it’s somewhat lessened by the fact that it’s amicable and we wish the best for each other,” Sam said in a statement at the time.