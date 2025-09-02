Staying or going? We FINALLY know if The Golden Bachelor is sticking around

The Golden Bachelor hasn’t even started, and we already know if it’s got longevity.

Advertisement

The reality TV franchise, which was on Channel 10 between 2013 and 2023, has moved to Channel Nine.

But this time, it’s The Golden Bachelor, which is dedicated to helping older Australians find love.

Our first leading man of the spin-off is widower Barry “Bear” Myrden, and the season is due to air later this year.

Barry Myrden is our Golden Bachelor! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

And it seems like the show is returning for a second season, because applications are already open for 2026!

“Are you in your 50s or 60s and looking for love in your golden years? Or do you know someone who deserves another shot at their happily ever after?” a casting notice said.

“We are looking for Australia’s next Golden Bachelor and many incredible women who are excited to find love again. Join us today for an adventure of a lifetime!”

People can also nominate a loved one for the show.

Advertisement

Samantha Armytage is hosting the first season of The Golden Bachelor. (Credit: Channel Nine)

When is The Golden Bachelor 2025 airing?

At the moment, The Block is airing on Channel Nine, so we think the show will air after that.

New Idea was lucky enough to speak with Barry on the Logies red carpet, and while he remained coy, he said there was a lot we could look forward to.

He also had a message for fans.

Advertisement

“I think the main thing is to just get away from internet dating and just to get out there to get real, face-to-face flirting and romance, and it’s never too late,” he said.

Speaking more about the upcoming season with MAFS couple Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis, he said the hardest part was “saying no” to the ladies.

Nonetheless, he said it was a great experience.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s crazy, it’s fun, it’s exciting….it’s a lot to take in but I’m having a great time,” said.

Advertisement

You, or someone you know can apply for the show and learn more about it here.