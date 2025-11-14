Why THIS curse might doom The Golden Bachelor Australia

Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see who Barry “Bear” Myrden chooses on The Golden Bachelor Australia, though some worry a long-rumoured curse may strike again.

Advertisement

With only Sunny and Janette left, there have been rumours that he doesn’t pick anyone, but we know that this isn’t the case.

In a teaser for the finale, he tells host Samantha Armytage that he’s “in love”, but is going to last?

However, there have also been growing fears that he and the winner have parted ways, and there might be one telling sign that reveals that it doesn’t work out.

Find out below.

Advertisement

Is The Golden Bachelor Australia about to be rocked by a dramatic curse? (Credit: Channel Nine)

What is the Bachelor Australia curse?

For the finale, Bear will be taking Sunny and Janette to South Africa to make his final decision.

This isn’t the first time the show has flown contestants to that destination.

Unfortunately, the finales have ended in heartbreak down the line.

Advertisement

Famously, 2014 Bachelor Blake Garvey went to South Africa to declare his love and propose to former Home and Away star Sam Frost.

Days after the finale aired, Network 10 had to issue a statement revealing that he ended the relationship, after he said he did not love her in a “romantic way”.

Sadly, we know how this South Africa finale ended. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

He also revealed that he reconnected with his second runner-up, Louise.

“I just never felt quite right saying goodbye to her,” he exclusively told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

Enough said.

Advertisement

Fast forward to 2019, and astrophysicist Matt Agnew said Chelsie McLeod was the one for him in South Africa.

It sadly didn’t work out for Matt and Chelsie. (Credit: Channel 10)

Sadly, they announced their shock split after six months.

Does this mean the writing is on the wall for Bear and his final pick?

Advertisement

Only time will tell.

Watch The Golden Bachelor Australia finale on Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine and 9 Now.