Barry’s past love revealed before The Golden Bachelor finale 

Throughout his journey on The Golden Bachelor Australia, Barry “Bear” Myrden has been open about losing the love of his life, Audrey, in 2011.

Advertisement

On the show, the widower said he had been single for 14 years and felt ready to find love again.

​However, days before the finale, with Sunny and Janette remaining, a source has told our sister publication Woman’s Day that he did find love before going on the show and was even engaged.

According to reports, he was in a relationship with Jo Kinghorn, and a friend of hers has revealed more about their alleged relationship.

Bear’s relationship history before The Golden Bachelor Australia has been revealed. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Advertisement

​The pair allegedly met in 2012 in Sydney at her friend’s Christmas barbecue in Palm Beach, becoming a serious couple just four months later.

​“Jo really fell madly in love with him,” one friend told the publication.

She reportedly became a “stepmum” to his sons Charlie, Declan, and Jack.

Advertisement

​“She did everything she could for them. She really opened her heart to them and dedicated her life to them – and they adored her,” the source added.

However, Jo allegedly ended the relationship in 2018.

“Jo was broken, she really was just a shell of herself,” another friend said.

Jo’s friend said she was heartbroken when it ended. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Advertisement

“It was a very acrimonious break-up,” they continued, claiming that lawyers became involved before everything was settled.

“Barry kept his own house and Jo kept hers, which she sold soon after because of the bad memories,” the source said.

They added that Jo is now doing well and has not watched Barry on the show.

Woman’s Day also reported that Jo was from one of Australia’s wealthiest families.

Advertisement

Bear did not mention his past love life after his marriage on The Golden Bachelor Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Her late father, John, founded Allco Financial Services and RAMS Home Loans. Together with his wife, Jill, he also established a $300 million philanthropic foundation supporting medical research, education, and poverty alleviation.

Her parents also donated $25 million to help build the Kinghorn Cancer Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Now, Bear is looking for his second chance of love on The Golden Bachelor, and it is just days until the winner will be revealed.

Advertisement