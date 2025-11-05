EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Dye reveals who got an unfair edit on The Golden Bachelor Australia

As a woman in the media, The Golden Bachelor Australia star Bianca Dye knows a thing or two about “the edit”.

The star quickly became a fan favourite on the show for her humour, wit, and vulnerability.

Reflecting on it all after her shock elimination, she exclusively told New Idea that she felt “so lucky” that she got the “funny edit”.

“You don’t know what they’re going to keep in and what they’re not going to keep in,” she told us.

“So, I’m really lucky that that the producers chose to show the fact that I can be the funny silly girl, but that actually there’s a lot of depth in me as well, and I feel really honoured that I got to show that, because people got to see inside of me that you know, they may not have heard on the radio or whatever.”

Bianca Dye is thankful for her edit on The Golden Bachelor Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Along with showing her sassy one-liners, she was thankful that they also showed that there’s more to her

“They showed my vulnerable side and that I do have imposter syndrome, and that even though I’m a performer for a living, I do come with so many insecurities,” she said.

“I had so many women messaging me after my date, saying, ‘Oh my god, I’m sobbing, tears. Oh my god, I’m like that too. I’m over 50 and going on dates terrifies me now, and I’ve lost my confidence, and just watching you be vulnerable and put yourself out there like that’.”

“It really inspired me and I thought, ‘Oh wow, like you don’t realise what an impact you have.'”

While the show is about love, it also puts sisterhood front and centre, as well as a spotlight on mature women looking for love.

Being a part of such a ground-breaking series isn’t something the 52-year-old takes for granted.

Bianca loved meeting and bonding with the other women on The Golden Bachelor Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I just love the camaraderie with the women, and I think my favourite part of it all, even though you know that Bear was absolutely divine, and lovely and, sexy and fabulous, I think my favourite part was just the cocktail parties where we’ve been there to sort of be each other’s wing-women,” she said.

While it was the opportunity of a lifetime, she revealed which contestant unfairly copped the “villain edit”.

“Catherine got the villain at it, and she is feisty and bossy in a good way,” she revealed. “Like, I love Catherine. She’s just got the most cracker personality.”

The interior designer from NSW, who has also left the mansion, raised eyebrows when she took charge during the group date, and ignored the “permission to push” initiative the women established.

Bianca said we saw accurate edits of the contestants. (Credit: Supplied)

“She knows what she wants, and she’s just one of those focused, beautiful, but she’s very kind and very caring and lovely, and you didn’t really get to see that.

“Because they’ve got to have the villain, they’ve got to have the funny girl. They’ve got to have the sensitive girl.

“Everyone’s got their characters and that’s all who we really are.”

