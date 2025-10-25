EXCLUSIVE: Shock reason why Abbie Chatfield’s mum Laura was cut from Golden Bachelor

Channel Nine is rumoured to have “slashed” Laura Junner’s screen time on The Golden Bachelor, amid her famous daughter Abbie Chatfield’s media storm.

“Those who are tuning in expecting to see a big dose of Abbie’s mum are in for a surprise because her once-pivotal role has been dramatically reduced in the final edit,” dishes a production insider.

Initially tipped to be one of the breakout stars, Laura, 64, was reportedly cut out after Abbie’s off-screen controversies began dominating headlines shortly before the show’s premiere on October 20.

“Laura was a huge personality during filming,” spills the insider.

“Producers loved her confidence and saw real potential in her. But by the time the show was in post-production, Abbie’s name was everywhere for all the wrong reasons, and that changed everything.”

Abbie Chatfield’s mother Laura Junner’s screentime has been slashed on The Golden Bachelor. (Credit: Channel Nine)

During filming, whispers swept through the mansion that Laura was being groomed for a bigger role within the franchise.

Some contestants believed that the twice-married primary school teacher was being eyed to become Australia’s first ‘Golden Bachelorette’ if she didn’t walk away with Barry ‘Bear’ Myrden’s final rose.

“Everyone thought Laura would be the next big thing,” another source spills.

“She had this spark that producers loved – funny, fiery, and totally TV-ready.”

But when the final cut hit screens, show insiders noticed that many of Laura’s key moments had vanished, leaving her virtually invisible in episodes that once revolved around her larger-than-life energy.

Laura was expected to be the “next big thing” on the show before producers cut her appearances down. (Credit: Instagram)

The decision reportedly came from the top, as Nine executives became wary of linking the show’s feel-good brand with the media frenzy surrounding Abbie’s personal life.

“The timing couldn’t have been worse,” says the source.

“Nine didn’t want that overshadowing a show about second chances and mature love.”

Friends say Laura is taking the edit in her stride, however, choosing to focus on her family and life beyond reality television.

