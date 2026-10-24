Robert Wagner’s pledge to Natalie Wood’s look-alike daughter

Natalie Wood’s eldest daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, has made a rare public appearance in a new photo shared by her stepfather Robert Wagner to mark her 56th birthday.

Advertisement

And fans can’t get over just how much she resembles her late movie star mother!

Natasha is close to her stepdad Robert. (Credit: Instagram)

The touching snaps come just weeks out from the 45th anniversary of Natalie’s mysterious drowning, as it’s reported that Robert has promised to ensure Natalie’s daughters and grandchildren are provided for in his will.

The actor, worth a reported $28 million, is now 96 and getting his affairs in order.

Advertisement

“Robert still loves Natalie deeply,” a source told the National Examiner. “He honours her every birthday and anniversary, so the idea of doing something for her extended family as a way to honour her memory really appeals to him.”

After her mum’s death, Natasha grew up out of the spotlight. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Robert was on board the Splendour yacht when Natalie drowned on November 29, 1981. She was 43. He was named a person of interest in the case in 2018.

While Robert was cleared in 2022, others have continued to voice their suspicions, including Natalie’s younger sister, Lana Wood.

Advertisement

Following Natalie’s death, Robert legally adopted Natasha, whose biological father was Natalie’s second husband, Richard Gregson.

Natalie and Robert also had a daughter Courtney, now 52.

Robert and Natalie with his daughter Katie, Natasha and Courtney in 1979. (Credit: Getty)

Robert and Richard, who died in 2019, jointly raised Natasha out of the spotlight, determined to give her a normal upbringing. Natasha still has vivid memories of Natalie, saying she “can hear her voice in my ear” when she speaks to her own daughter, Clover.

Advertisement

Natasha shared a sweet tribute this Father’s Day to her “pair of rad dads”.

“When I was little, I thought that was the norm. After I started kindergarten, I would ask my mom why my friends didn’t have two dads like me. With a twinkle in her brown eyes, she would answer, ‘I guess you’re just luckier than most of your friends.’ I really believed I was,” she wrote.

“My mom called them Daddy Wagner and Daddy Gregson. All these years later, everyone in my life still refers to them that way.

Advertisement

“After my mom died when I was eleven, my two dads had to step up in ways none of us could have imagined. Together, they made the decisions that would shape my life and future.”