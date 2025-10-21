Fans slam “inappropriate” wedding photoshoot on The Golden Bachelor Australia

Fans have labelled The Golden Bachelor Australia’s first group date as cruel, after one contestant left in tears.

During the second episode on October 21, leading man Barry “Bear” Myrden invited a handful of lucky ladies to participate in a photoshoot, where they recreated iconic movie moments.

One of them included Muriel’s wedding, where Shamse was dressed as the bride.

When Bear told her he did not expect to be dressed as a groom so soon, she became overwhelmed. It also made her think about her late husband of almost 40 years, who passed away 17 months prior.

Fans were furious when Shamse got upset during the photoshoot on The Golden Bachelor Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Even though she composed herself and he assured her at the cocktail party, fans were outraged.

“I’m disappointed in ch9 for doing the wedding shoot—–emotional, daunting, raw,” one fan wrote on social media. “It would have been uncomfortable for anyone——hearts are on the line!!”

Another replied in agreement and said it was “inappropriate.”

On TikTok, one fan said it was difficult to watch, adding that it brought up lots of emotions.

“Grief can hit you at the most unexpected times… one month, one year, one decade, one whole lifetime…. There is no expiry date to grief,” they said.

Another replied: “Yes that’s true, but 18 months it’s still very fresh. I feel this was more about ratings.”

While Shamse did receive a rose, she exclusively told New Idea that Bear, who is also a widower, was also emotional during the group date.

Shamse and Bear have a solid connection. (Credit: Channel Nine )

“I have to say, I felt that he still was in love with her,” she confessed.

“And I don’t know what happened. I just lost it,” she explained to us. “I had a hard time that day. There was lots of memories going and I felt there was a connection.

“He was hard to connect with. Really, it was a tough person to connect with. I found it difficult to open him up.”

