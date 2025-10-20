Everything to know about The Golden Bachelor Australia star Bianca Dye

Bianca Dye is swapping a microphone for roses and cocktail parties on The Golden Bachelor Australia.

Months before the show aired, she was revealed as one of the contestants vying for Barry “Bear” Myrden’s heart.

But this isn’t her first TV rodeo.

Find out what we know about her below.

Bianca Dye is ready to put herself out there on The Golden Bachelor Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Who is Bianca Dye?

The Golden Bachelor star is a radio personality who has also been incredibly vocal about her mental health journey.

In 2023, the 51-year-old revealed that she was diagnosed with ADHD.

While she said she did well at school and was later diagnosed with anxiety, she learned more about ADHD in her late 40s.

“I would joke about it. That’s just what people said – ‘You and your ADHD’,” the R U OK? Day ambassador told Q Weekend.

“It’s only in the last two years that I’ve gone, actually, that’s not something to joke about.

“A lot of women aren’t diagnosing themselves because they think, well I wasn’t a naughty kid or running around having tantrums. Women present so differently with ADHD symptoms than men, so you need to be diagnosed as a child and it’s difficult for me because I came from such a split home. No one necessarily got to know me.”

She has also been open about her fertility struggles.

The media personality has spoken about her unsuccessful rounds of IVF, the impact of having endometriosis, and suffering through miscarriages.

“The words ‘I’m sorry but there’s no heartbeat’ are the most traumatic words you will ever hear,” Bianca told Mamamia

At the time, she was with her partner Jay Sandtner and was the stepmother to his daughter.

After their split, Bianca wrote about not being with her anymore for Stellar and her complicated feelings around Mother’s Day.

“I’m no longer the co-parent/stepmum, which is hard,” she penned in 2021.

She’s been open about her mental health journey. (Credit: Getty)

“I miss that role and that little human who I loved unconditionally. What a true gift stepmum life is. It’s like I got all the fun bits of co-parenting without the stretch marks, nappies or toddler tantrums.”

At the time, she revealed that she had other embryos she had shared with a previous partner.

She is also an ambassador for Aged Care Decisions, which works with families to find residential care and home care providers for those who need it most.

Incredibly close with her mum, Bianca said it was “confronting” to accept that she looked after her.

“My mum has always been very mobile and very self-sufficient, and it has been really confronting to have to have these conversations with her,” she told 9 Honey.

“When you’ve seen that they have been doing things on their own for so long and so capable, and then all of a sudden you realise they’re not, it is a really difficult conversation to have.

“It is and it’s heartbreaking.”

Bianca Dye is a key figure in Australia’s radio industry. (Credit: Instagram)

Where is Bianca Dye working now?

At the moment, she is working as a drive show host on Gold FM on the Gold Coast, and has been since 2016.

She also co-hosted ARN’s 97.3 FM breakfast show in Brisbane and SCA’s Sea FM breakfast show on the Gold Coast.

The Bianca, Ben, and Lakey wrapped up towards the end of 2023.

Away from the Channel Nine show, she was a radio and TV presenter for i98FM from 2009 to 2015, and freelanced for the network in the Illawarra.

Previously, she also worked on the network’s travel show Postcards Australia.

She is also an MC and keynote speaker.

In 2021, she helped launch Nova 96.9 in Sydney as its morning presenter.

