Who is Abbie Chatfield’s mum Laura and is she on The Golden Bachelor?

The Golden Bachelor‘s debut series Down Under will see one lucky Bachelor matched up with 20 women in the hopes of finding love.

But eagle-eyed fans have noticed that one of the contestants looks rather familiar, and you might be wondering where you’ve seen her before.

Though she’s described as a primary teacher, she is no stranger to reality TV, as she is also the mother of Abbie Chatfield.

Abbie, 30, rose to fame herself on The Bachelor franchise back in 2019, making it all the way to the finale, before Matt Agnew ultimately picked Chelsie McLeod.

However, Matt and Chelsie’s relationship was short-lived, and they split soon after, while Abbie remains close friends with him.

Now, Abbie’s mother, Laura, will be following in her footsteps and hoping to find love with Golden Bachelor, Barry “Bear” Myrden.

Scroll on for everything we know about Laura.

Abbie Chatfield’s mother, Laura, has signed up for The Golden Bachelor. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Abbie Chatfield’s mum Laura?

Laura works as a primary school in Queensland, and is just as vivacious as her daughter.

Channel Nine has described her as “a true pocket rocket with a heart of gold” as she looks to bring her very own flare to the show.

Twice-married Laura has spent 30 years raising her daughters, Abbie and Jolie, and now wants to put herself first.

She is looking for an emotionally present and kind partner who appreciates her and will enjoy life by her side.

Laura shares a close relationship with her two daughters and frequently gushes over them on social media.

She also shows off her jet-setting travels on her social media, and has recently enjoyed trips to Ibiza and Spain.

Twice-divorced Laura is looking for love after focusing on raising Abbie and her sister, Jolie. (Credit: Instagram)

Will Abbie Chatfield appear on The Golden Bachelor?

It seems so! Abbie has already been included in a teaser trailer for The Golden Bachelor.

As the cast is introduced on screen for the first time, Abbie is shown helping her nervous mother get ready.

“You look beautiful,” she tells Laura, who looks apprehensive while getting glammed-up.

Abbie has already appeared in a teaser trailer for The Golden Bachelor. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who else is appearing on The Golden Bachelor?

Laura will be joined on the show by 19 other women, who are all vying for the heart of the lucky Golden Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor will air from October 20, and it centres on people over the age of 50 looking for love.

The spin-off made its debut in the US in 2023 and is now premiering Down Under for the first time.

But who is the Golden Bachelor? It’s Barry “Bear” Myrden!

Originally from Canada, he’s a widowed father of Charlie, Jack, and Declan, who are all between the ages of 17 and 21.

Laura will be among the women vying for Barry “Bear” Myrden’s heart. (Credit: Channel Nine)

According to Chattr, he was married to Audrey Myrden, who was diagnosed with a very aggressive malignant brain tumour in 2009 and passed away two years later.

Twenty women have been carefully chosen to help Bear have a second chance at love.

