EXCLUSIVE: Shamse reveals that The Golden Bachelor Bear “is still in love with his late wife”

Photoshoots are a beloved staple on The Bachelor franchise, but for Shamse, it left her in tears.

To mark the first group date of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor Australia, Barry “Bear” Myrden wanted to revisit iconic movies.

One of them included Muriel’s Wedding, where Shamse was dressed as the bride.

While she was excited to have intimate moments with the Bachelor, it all became too much for the 60-year-old.

During the show, she became overwhelmed, especially when he removed her veil.

Shamse was the bride during the Muriel’s Wedding photoshoot on The Golden Bachelor Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine )

“I was here once before, and I didn’t think I’d be here again so soon,” he told her about the wedding scene.

As the shoot went on, the nerves crept in.

She exclusively told New Idea that it was hard to connect with him, and he was also emotional.

“I have to say, I felt that he still was in love with her,” she confessed.

For Shamse, it was a hard shoot, because she was reminded of her late husband of almost 40 years, who died less than two years prior.

She was also overcome with emotions when he got down on one knee and put a ring on her finger. She then walked off and cried.

“And I don’t know what happened. I just lost it,” she explained to us. “I had a hard time that day. There was lots of memories going and I felt there was a connection.

“He was hard to connect with. Really, it was a tough person to connect with. I found it difficult to open him up.”

Shamse and Bear shared a special connection on The Golden Bachelor Australia red carpet. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Even though Bear came running after her, she needed a moment alone.

Host Samantha Armytage was then on hand to comfort her.

“I am grieving a lot of people, so maybe that’s what’s happening, I don’t know,” she said tearfully.

“You’re very strong, but we’re here for you if you’re not strong,” Sam assured her.

After the photoshoot, Shamse reflected on it and said, “What a life we lead, huh? All the memories that you think that you’ve been okay come back, and it just knocks you.”

