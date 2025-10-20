Every contestant who didn’t receive a rose on The Golden Bachelor Australia

The time has come – the very first season of The Golden Bachelor Australia is finally upon us!

After months of anticipation, we will watch 61-year-old Barry “Bear” Myrden’s love story unfold before our very eyes.

The widow is determined to find his happy ever after, and after encouragement from his three sons, decided to take a leap of faith and apply for the show.

With Samantha Armytage on hand as a host and mentor, Bear will meet 20 extraordinary women, all with their own story to tell.

However, the return of the show means the infamous rose ceremonies are back, so women will be eliminated each week.

So, who will make it all the way to the end, and who will be left heartbroken?

Find out who left below.

Who will win Bear’s heart? (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who left The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025?

