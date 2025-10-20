Every contestant who didn’t receive a rose on The Golden Bachelor Australia

The time has come – the very first season of The Golden Bachelor Australia is finally upon us!
After months of anticipation, we will watch 61-year-old Barry “Bear” Myrden’s love story unfold before our very eyes.
The widow is determined to find his happy ever after, and after encouragement from his three sons, decided to take a leap of faith and apply for the show.
With Samantha Armytage on hand as a host and mentor, Bear will meet 20 extraordinary women, all with their own story to tell.
However, the return of the show means the infamous rose ceremonies are back, so women will be eliminated each week.
So, who will make it all the way to the end, and who will be left heartbroken?
Find out who left below.
Who left The Golden Bachelor Australia 2025?
Angela, 52
Psychotherapist, Victoria
Angela is romantic at heart, and describes herself as having “old-school values and a modern mindset”.
Sadly, the mother of two was sent home during the first cocktail party.
For her parting words, she wished him the best of luck on his journey to find love.
“You’ve got some lovely ladies.”
Shana, 60
Retired Education Sales Executive, NSW
Shana suffered heartbreak and loss before going on the show, and wanted to give love another chance.
Born in Serbia and now a Sydney local, she is looking for a partner with emotional depth and someone who values connection.
She was sent home after the first cocktail party.
Before she walked out of the mansion, she wished him the very best.
Jane, 60
Interior Designer, NSW
Going onto The Golden Bachelor Australia, Jane is after someone loyal who will treat her with respect.
However, her journey on the show came to an end after she didn’t receive a rose at the first cocktail party of the season.
“It’s lovely to meet you,” she told Bear when she left. “Good luck with everything.”
