How The Golden Bachelor Australia star Jan Herdman helps women change their lives

Going into The Golden Bachelor Australia, Jan Herdman was determined to wear her heart on her sleeve and give it her all.

During the first cocktail party, the age transformation coach earned the first impression rose from leading man Barry “Bear” Myrden.

Not only has she made an impact on him, but she has also helped many women change their lives.



Jan Herdman has formed a strong connection with Australia’s first Golden Bachelor. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Who is Jan Herdman?

As an age transformation coach, Jan is passionate about empowering women over 50 through her business Ageless Transformations.

In a piece for News.com.au, the 67-year-old said she knew that she wanted to join the show.

“It’s not just a dating show; it’s a cultural reset,” she wrote. “It’s showing Australia that older women are funny, radiant, sensual, and still have big dreams.”

“We’re not winding down. We’re just getting started.”

Jan Herdman said The Golden Bachelor Australia celebrates incredible women. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In the piece, she also explained that she thought her “best years” were behind her after her divorce when she was 40.

At the time, she also cared for her mother and was unsuccessful in her IVF journey.

However, everything changed when she moved in with a woman who was a personal trainer.

“She challenged me, not only to put down the glass of wine I was trying to hide in, but to ‘get up on stage in 12 weeks and show everyone what a 40-year-old can do’,” she wrote.

After completing the program, she participated in her first bodybuilding competition. Although she was the oldest in the group, she still won.

Reflecting on it, she told the Herald Sun that it changed her life.

After that, she changed up her fitness regimen.

“I would get up at 5.30 every morning so that I could train before going to work, I would eat five times a day with controlled portions, and I completely cut out alcohol,” she said.

Jan Herdman said she has reclaimed her life after turning 40. (Credit: Instagram)

Not only did she experience physical benefits, but along with that, she said her mental health dramatically improved.

“I became stronger mentally and emotionally to the point that, after 12 weeks, I realised I was a really good person, I have a huge heart, and I’m okay on my own,” she explained.

Taking to Instagram to mark her 67th birthday this month, she wrote that she wakes up each day “feeling grateful”.

“Grateful for my body that still moves with energy,” she reflected to her followers. “Grateful for the women who walk this path with me. Grateful that I get to live with purpose, share what I’ve learned, and remind others that it’s never too late to transform your life.

“Health isn’t just about how we look. It’s about the freedom to live fully, laugh deeply, and keep dreaming, no matter our age.”

