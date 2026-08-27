The Wiggles’ Caterina Mete reveals the “emotional” moment her twin girls met their namesake Dolly Parton

Growing up, Dolly Parton was always part of Caterina Mete’s life, so when she got the chance to collaborate with her through The Wiggles, it was a dream come true.

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It’s a memory that the Red Wiggle holds close to her heart, especially now that the Grammy winner passed away.

The country star worked with the beloved group on a series of country hits, including Friends! and Counting 1 to 5.

“Dolly was always someone who stood out to me, not just because she is such an incredible singer and songwriter, but because of her personality, her warmth and the way she tells stories through her music,” the 45-year-oldexclusively tells New Idea.

Dolly Parton write songs with The Wiggles. (Credit: The Wiggles)

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“The team had a wish list of artists we’d love to collaborate with, and Dolly was right at the top.”

“So when it actually happened, I don’t think I quite believed it at first! To hear her voice on our music and know that we were creating something together that families could enjoy forever was incredibly special.”

It’s something she’ll never forget.

“It’s one of those moments in your career where you have to pinch yourself,” she adds.

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It meant everything to Caterina to meet her musical hero. (Credit: Supplied)

“I love that the music we made together is something children and families can enjoy; that’s very close to my heart as a Wiggle.”

While work on the projects initially took place remotely, The Wiggles also got to meet her in Nashville.

“She was so kind and had the warmest energy, and meeting someone you’ve admired for so many years is something that’s very difficult to put into words. When she walked into the room, her energy was vibrant and full of joy,” Caterina explains.

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Given that the late country singer has always influenced Caterina, it was only natural that Dolly also met her twin daughters, Dolly and Gigi.

“That was probably one of the most emotional parts for me,” she shares with New Idea. “My daughter Dolly is named after her, so to have Dolly Parton actually meet little Dolly was just extraordinary.”

“Gigi was a name I’d always loved. There was actually a beautiful coincidence that I didn’t know when I chose it, Dolly Parton’s nieces and nephews called her ‘Gigi’! I only discovered that afterwards, which made me so happy.”

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The singer was also a hit with her toddlers.

“Dolly was so lovely with them; my girls wanted to touch all her sparkles!” the children’s entertainer reveals.

“I told Dolly that my little Dolly’s nickname was ‘Dolly drama’. Dolly responded with ‘Well, her name’s Dolly!’”

Along with inspiring her musically, Caterina has admired the Jolene hitmaker’s warmth, strength and kindness, and humour.

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Dolly Parton meeting her daughters is something that Caterina won’t ever forget. (Credit: Supplied)

Having followed Dolly’s career trajectory, she hopes that her girls can also follow their dreams in the same way.

“More than anything, I want Dolly and Gigi to be happy, kind people who believe in themselves, look after others and aren’t afraid to dream big,” the Red Wiggle gushes.

“If they grow up with even a little bit of Dolly’s heart and spirit, I’ll be very proud.”

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When the news of Dolly’s passing broke, she also shared photos of the singer signing her tattoo.

“It’s gone from being a tribute to one of my heroes to being a little piece of a very special memory,” Caterina shares with us.

For almost 125 years, New Idea has been Australia’s most trusted source for celebrity news, royal updates, and real-life stories. We don’t just share the news – we live it, verify it, and stand by it. Read more about us, our history, and our contributors here.

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