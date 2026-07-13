Sam Neill dies aged 78 after cancer battle: “The loss was sudden”

Legendary New Zealand actor Sam Neill has died at the age of 78.

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The devastating news of the Jurassic Park star’s passing was shared on Instagram on Monday, July 13.

Sam had a five-year battle with a rare blood cancer but had been declared cancer-free in April 2026, with his death being described as “sudden and unexpected” by his family.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia,” a post shared to his account read.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.

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“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.

“They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

Legendary New Zealand actor Sam Neill has died at the age of 78.

His cause of death has not been confirmed, with the statement adding, “More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

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Sam is survived by his four children, Andrew, Tim, Elena, and Maiko, and his eight grandchildren.

Sam was born as Nigel John Dermot Neill in 1947 in Omagh, Northern Ireland, to an English mother and a New Zealand father and emigrated to New Zealand when he was seven years old in 1954.

He attended university in Christchurch and discovered his love of acting after a “catastrophic” year studying law, scoring his first breakout role in 1977’s Sleeping Dogs.

He went on to have a hugely successful Hollywood career with more than 150 acting credits to his name.

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Before his passing, Sam was nominated at the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards for Best Lead Actor in a Drama for his role in The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer. While it is not known if he will win the award, he will likely be honoured in some capacity posthumously at the ceremony in August.

Sam is best known for his iconic role as Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, while he also starred in major productions including The Piano, Event Horizon, and Peaky Blinders.

He also famously took on a leading role in Taika Waititi’s hit comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople and portrayed Captain Vasily Borodin in The Hunt for Red October.

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Sam once jokingly described his family life as “somewhat haphazard” due to his acting career.

The prolific screen star has four children: sons Andrew, who was placed up for adoption when Sam was in his early 20s but reunited with his father in 1994, and Tim, whom he shares with Lisa Harrow, and daughters Elena, whom he shares with make-up artist Noriko Watanabe, and Maiko, Noriko’s daughter from her first marriage, whom Sam adopted.

Sam was arguably best known for portraying Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise. (Credit: Getty)

Sam’s last known relationship was with Australian political journalist Laura Tingle, and he spoke of being single in his 2023 memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?.

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Sam was diagnosed with rare blood cancer, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (ATLL) in 2022 and underwent a five-year battle with the disease.

ATLL is a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which develops in white blood cells and can affect the blood, lymph nodes, skin and other organs.

Going public with his diagnosis in 2023, Sam heartbreakingly said he wasn’t “afraid” to die but wanted more time with his grandchildren first.

“I’m not afraid to die, but it would annoy me because I’d really like another decade or two, you know?” he heartbreakingly said at the time.

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“We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses. I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less.”

In his 2023 memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?, Sam wrote candidly about his treatment, describing his “brutal” monthly chemotherapy regime.

“I didn’t know, really, how long I had to live. Once it [chemotherapy] started to fail, I thought, what happens now?” he added in an interview on Australian Story.

Sam has over 150 acting credits to his name. (Credit: Getty)

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Sam then underwent clinical trials that are currently only available in Australia and was declared cancer-free in April 2026.

“I’ve had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body,” Sam told 7News at the time.

The news of his sudden passing has left his family and fans heartbroken, with tributes flocking in from around the globe.

Taking to social media, Dave Hughes wrote, “This is shocking news. What a legend. Gentle genius. Vale Sam Neill.”

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Rebecca Gibney shared, “In utter shock. Vale beautiful Sam. This is heartbreaking.”

Catriona Rowntree commented, “So incredibly sad, Sam has brought so much joy, laughter, knee weakness, to so many of us. Truly adored and a true loss to us all.”

Ben Fordham added, “This hits hard. Thanks for the memories, Sam. You’ve left behind an incredible body of work. Love to your family.”

Rest in peace Sam, you will be missed.

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