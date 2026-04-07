EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Barr speaks out on Australia’s deadliest overlooked cancer

Witchery’s White Shirt Campaign is back for its 18th year, and this time, Natalie Barr is backing the campaign.

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Taking inspiration from the white coats worn by scientists, the campaign raises vital funds for ovarian cancer research and has already raised almost $18 million.

Partnering with the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF), the campaign has become one of Australia’s most recognised fashion-led philanthropic initiatives.

This year, Witchery’s iconic white shirt has been reimagined, with three new modern silhouettes created in collaboration with Byron Bay-born label St. Agni.

Speaking with New Idea about the campaign, Sunrise star Natalie, 58, said she felt it was important to get involved to raise more awareness about the disease.

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“It’s such a mystery to so many of us,” she shared.

Natalie Barr is backing the Witchery White Shirt campaign. (Credit: Supplied)

“When everyone mentions ovarian cancer, people say, ‘Oh yeah, that’s that one. What are the symptoms? They’re really vague, aren’t they?’

“And very few people understand how on earth we know that we could have any symptoms.”

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“But I think everyone understands it’s really serious.”

Symptoms for ovarian cancer include bloating, feeling full more quickly, needing to urinate more often and abdominal pain, which can often be overlooked.

“Unfortunately, the outcomes aren’t good if you get these vague symptoms, which, I mean, how many people, how many women haven’t ever felt bloated if you get these vague symptoms?” Natalie explained.

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The five-year survival rate for ovarian cancer is just 49%, and there is no screening test for the disease, which is something Natalie and Witchery want to change.

“There’s no screening test, so that’s a massive problem. And that’s what the Witchery White Shirt campaign is raising money for.”

Natalie said she wants to bust the “myth” that cervical screening tests also check for ovarian cancer, describing the low survival rate as “really awful and really sad”.

“People often think, women often think, oh, well, you know, I’m good, I’m good, I’m good, I’m checked, but unfortunately not,” Natalie added.

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Natalie urged women to “put their health first” and get anything checked that doesn’t feel right, rather than putting it off.

Natalie has urged women to prioritise their health. (Credit: Instagram)

“A lot of women put everyone else first,” Natalie said.

“This is a reminder to put yourself first. There are nearly 2,000 new cases of ovarian cancer diagnosed in Australia each year.”

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“Let’s do all we can, so that if you’re one of those who are diagnosed, it’s early and we can do something about it.”

While Natalie hasn’t had any loved ones directly affected by ovarian cancer, she has met mothers at events who have been diagnosed with the disease.

“It’s pretty frightening because it comes with such a shock, and the diagnosis is really scary, and often you can be feeling really well and just have a couple of symptoms, and then it’s you, you’re one of the ones [diagnosed that year],” she said.

Natalie had a skin cancer removed from her nose in 2024, but said she wouldn’t put herself “in the same sentence” as someone who’s had cancer because hers was so “minor” and only took two hours to treat.

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“Mine was a tiny dot on my nose, and the dermatologist said, ‘ You know, let’s do a biopsy and then let’s treat it,” she explained.

“It was so minor, so therefore, I think I was really lucky. It was tiny. It was like the beginning of the journey.”

However, she shared that she has known people who have died from skin cancer, and stressed the importance of regularly getting checked and keeping on top of your health.

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Natalie said she hopes the campaign encourages people to think about what’s going on with their bodies so that any issues can be detected as early as possible.

“Don’t ignore the symptoms, take note of them,” she urged others.

“And this is a reminder that any one of us could be one of the 2,000 women who are diagnosed [with ovarian cancer] each year.

“So let’s get together, raise money, make a difference so there are better futures for all of us.”

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For every White Shirt sold, Witchery will donate 100% of gross proceeds to the OCRF, supporting researchers across Australia in preventing, detecting, and treating ovarian cancer.

The campaign will run until World Ovarian Cancer Day on Friday, May 8.