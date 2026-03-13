Kate Middleton’s surprising health confession following cancer diagnosis

NEED TO KNOW Kate Middleton announced she’d been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer in March 2024

At a recent royal engagement alongside Prince William, Kate made a surprising confession

The princess revealed the one thing she has cut out following her cancer battle

Kate Middleton has revealed the one thing she’s cut back on since undergoing treatment for cancer.

This week, the Prince and Princess of Wales were offered pints of beer and cider during a visit to Fabal Beerhall on the Bermondsey Beer Mile in east London. However, the 44-year-old opted for a soft drink instead.

“Since my diagnosis I haven’t had much alcohol,” she told owner Hannah Rhodes. “It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton poured a royally good pint. Credit: Getty.

While Prince William tasted the ciders, Kate climbed up a ladder to stir the hops in at Southwark Brewing Company and took part in a pint-pulling competition.

Kate is in remission after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in early 2024 and undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy.

Kate has been in remission for over a year. Credit: Getty.

At the end of 2024, she said that while she “must continue to take each day as it comes,” she was planning to ease back into her royal duties.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said in a video at the time. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she continued. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted,” she added. “Of simply loving and being loved.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been out and about this week. Credit: Getty.

What cancer did Kate Middleton have?

While many doctors and commentators have speculated about possible cancers because the illness was discovered after abdominal surgery, no official diagnosis has ever been confirmed publicly.

In June 2024, she made her first public appearance following the diagnosis at the Trooping of Colours, showing she was continuing royal duties while undergoing chemotherapy and slowly resumed her normal duties in 2025.

In January that year, while visiting Royal Marsden Hospital, where she had received treatment, Kate announced that she was in remission.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything,” she wrote on X at the time.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she explained. “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C.”