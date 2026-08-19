“Very loyal”: Rodger Corser shares a sweet message to The Floor Australia fans

For Rodger Corser, being a part of The Floor Australia is a dream come true, and he has a very special message for the show’s dedicated fans.

Advertisement

New Idea spoke to the host about the show at the 66th TV Week Logie Awards on August 16.

“Our viewers are very loyal; they tell us that they love watching the show,” he told us on the red carpet.

He then went on to admire how people watched it together at home and bonded over it.

“It’s a bit old school, because our experience is our viewers seem to want to watch our show around the one screen,” he added.

Advertisement

“A bit old school, not on separate devices, and they yell out the answers and have a little competition at home.”

Rodger Corser admires the devotion of The Floor Australia fans. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The show follows a group of Aussies who go head-to-head in a trivia-themed duel on topics of interest to them, so it’s fair to say it brings people together!

While the show brings people together, the host told us on another occasion that the contestants also make it unique.

Advertisement

They’re really the stars of the show,” he exclusively told us before the second season aired earlier this year.

“There are amazingly fun topics, but it’s less about me talking and more about letting them tell their stories.”

“The strategy and gameplay have definitely kicked up a notch. It makes for some really intense episodes. It’s fun to watch them all interact and become mostly great friends, and a couple of friendly enemies.”

Advertisement

Rodger Corser didn’t reveal anything about a third season of The Floor Australia.

Is The Floor coming back in 2027?

While he shared his love for the fans, he didn’t reveal anything about what to expect from a future season or whether another one is on the cards.

This year, the show aired in April, so we will have to wait and see.

Do The Floor contestants get paid?

Even though the contestants have had the chance to nab $200,000 if they make it all the way to the end, they don’t get paid for their time on the show.

Advertisement

However, at the end of each night, the contestant with the most amount of floor space wins a $10,000 bonus.

Alex Palmer won the $200,000 prize earlier this year. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Where can I watch The Floor in Australia?

If you can’t wait for another season, you can watch the first two on 9Now.

See more New Idea on Google – Save us as a Preferred Source

Advertisement