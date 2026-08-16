LIVE: The complete list of all the winners from the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards

The 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards are here, with everyone from Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart to 2026 Farmer Wants A Wife lovebirds Zac and Maya walking the red carpet at The Star Sydney for Australian television’s night of nights.
With Robert Irwin hosting for the very first time, revered actress and proud Bidjara woman Deborah Mailman was inducted into the TV WEEK Logies Hall of Fame, alongside beloved drama series A Country Practice and Andrew Denton.
Deborah became the first person of First Nations descent to receive the prestigious honour, and the sixth woman overall.
“This is an enormous honour and one that I am deeply moved by,” Deborah, who has won six TV WEEK Logie Awards, said.
Who else was the night’s big winners? Keep scrolling for a list of all the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Award winners!
Who has won at the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards?
TV WEEK Gold Logie – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
- Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Great Debate, Election 2025: Australia Decides, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and Parental Guidance, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC
- Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef Australia, Network 10
- Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Sam Pang, Sam Pang Tonight, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Front Bar, The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, Network 10 / Seven Network **WINNER!
- Todd Woodbridge, Tipping Point Australia, 2026 Australian Open, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Roland Garros 2025, Wimbledon 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court, 9Network
Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Aisha Dee, Watching You, Stan
- Brooke Satchwell, Dear Life, Stan **WINNER!
- Lila McGuire, Goolagong, ABC
- Odessa Young, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
- Tuuli Narkle, Mystery Road Origin, ABC
- Yerin Ha, The Survivors, Netflix
Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Hunter Page-Lochard, Reckless, SBS/NITV
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
- Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network
- Sam Neill, The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL **WINNER!
- Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network
Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
- Catherine McClements, The Survivors, Netflix
- Claudia Karvan, Homebodies, SBS **WINNER!
- Eleanor Matsuura, Dear Life, Stan
- Heather Mitchell, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
- Philippa Northeast, The Family Next Door, ABC
- Robyn Malcolm, The Survivors, Netflix
Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Damien Garvey, The Survivors, Netflix
- Dan Henshall, The Family Next Door, ABC
- Simon Baker, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video **WINNER!
- Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Thomas Weatherall, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
Silver Logie – Best Actor in a Comedy
- Ben Miller, Austin, ABC
- George Zhao, Ghosts Australia, Paramount +
- Leon Ford, Dog Park, ABC
- Matt Day, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Michael Theo, Austin, ABC
- Steve Bisley, Deadloch, Prime Video **WINNER!
Silver Logie – Best Actress in a Comedy
- Asher Keddie, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Celia Pacquola, Dog Park, ABC **WINNER!
- Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video
- Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video
- Michelle Braiser, Ghosts Australia, Paramount +
Best Sports Coverage
- 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network
- 2025 Men’s & Women’s State of Origin Series, 9Network
- AFL Grand Final 2025, Seven Network
- Australian Open 2026, 9Network **WINNER!
- Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, 9Network
- The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Gruen Nation, ABC
- Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10 **WINNER!
- The Cheap Seats, Network 10
- The Front Bar, Seven Network
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- Bondi Terror Attack, 7NEWS and Sunrise, Seven Network **WINNER!
- Fighting Back, A Current Affair, 9Network
- Hammered: Inside the Bunnings Machine, Four Corners, ABC
- Iran War, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Out of Order, 60 Minutes, 9Network
- Virginia’s Final Wish, 60 Minutes, 9Network
Best Current Affairs Program
- 60 Minutes, 9Network
- 7.30, ABC
- A Current Affair, 9Network
- Australian Story, ABC **WINNER!
- Four Corners, ABC
- Today, 9Network
Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter
- Bruce McAvaney, World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, SBS
- Danika Mason, Today, NRL and Freddy and the Eighth, 9Network
- Eddie McGuire, Footy Classified Tuesday and 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network
- James Bracey, 9News, Olympic Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NRL, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, 100% Footy and 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, 9Network
- Jelena Dokic, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, Wimbledon 2025, Roland Garros 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court 2025, 9Network **WINNER!
- Ricky Ponting, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network
Best Children’s Program
- Do Not Watch This Show, ABC
- Dreaming Big, NITV
- Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
- Hard Quiz Kids, ABC
- Knee High Spies, ABC
- Play School, ABC **WINNER!
Best Structured Reality Program
- Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
- Gogglebox Australia, Network 10
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
- Muster Dogs, ABC **WINNER!
- The Golden Bachelor, 9Network
- The Hospital: In The Deep End, SBS
Best Lifestyle Program
- Getaway, 9Network
- Grand Designs Australia, ABC
- Love it or List it Australia, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Selling Houses Australia, BINGE / FOXTEL
- The Dog House Australia, Network 10
- Travel Guides, 9Network **WINNER!
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Goolagong, ABC **WINNER!
- Homebodies, SBS
- Mix Tape, BINGE / FOXTEL
- The Family Next Door, ABC
- The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
- The Survivors, Netflix
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Andrea Lam, The Piano, ABC
- Eloise Hart, Goolagong and Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Lila McGuire, Goolagong, ABC **WINNER!
- Rowan Witt, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+
- Stuart Broad, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network
- Tamala, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+
Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter
- Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Great Debate and Election 2025: Australia Decides, 9Network **WINNER!
- David Speers, Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live and Insiders, ABC
- Karl Stefanovic, Today, 9Network
- Michael Usher, 7 News and 7 News Spotlight, Seven Network
- Sarah Abo, Today, 9Network
- Sarah Ferguson, 7.30 and Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live, ABC
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Amanda Keller, The Piano, ABC
- Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia, Seven Network
- Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC
- Robert Irwin, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10 **WINNER!
Best Factual or Documentary Program
- But Also John Clarke, ABC
- Revealed: Death Cap Murders, Stan
- Revealed: Joh – Last King of Queensland, Stan
- The Assembly, ABC **WINNER!
- The People’s Robodebt, SBS
- The Secret DNA of Us, ABC
Best Competition Reality Program
- Big Brother, Network 10
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Lego Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy, 9Network
- Love Island, 9Network
- MasterChef Australia, Network 10 **WINNER!
- The Block, 9Network
Best Drama Program
- Dear Life, Stan
- Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- RFDS, Seven Network **WINNER!
- The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL
- Watching You, Stan
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Austin, ABC
- Deadloch, Prime Video
- Dog Park, ABC **WINNER!
- Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL
- The Artful Dodger, Disney +
- Top End Bub, Prime Video
Best Entertainment Program
- Australian Idol, Seven Network
- Dancing with the Stars, Seven Network
- The 1% Club Australia, Seven Network
- The Floor, 9Network
- The Piano, ABC
- Tipping Point Australia, 9Network **WINNER!
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