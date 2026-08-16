LIVE: The complete list of all the winners from the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards

The 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards are here, with everyone from Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart to 2026 Farmer Wants A Wife lovebirds Zac and Maya walking the red carpet at The Star Sydney for Australian television’s night of nights.

Advertisement

With Robert Irwin hosting for the very first time, revered actress and proud Bidjara woman Deborah Mailman was inducted into the TV WEEK Logies Hall of Fame, alongside beloved drama series A Country Practice and Andrew Denton.

Deborah became the first person of First Nations descent to receive the prestigious honour, and the sixth woman overall.

And the TV WEEK Logie Award goes to…: Todd Woodbridge and Deborah Mailman celebrated backstage. (Credit: Getty)

“This is an enormous honour and one that I am deeply moved by,” Deborah, who has won six TV WEEK Logie Awards, said.

Advertisement

Who else was the night’s big winners? Keep scrolling for a list of all the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Award winners!

Who has won at the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards?

TV WEEK Gold Logie – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Great Debate, Election 2025: Australia Decides, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and Parental Guidance, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC

Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Sam Pang, Sam Pang Tonight, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Front Bar, The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, Network 10 / Seven Network **WINNER!

Todd Woodbridge, Tipping Point Australia, 2026 Australian Open, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Roland Garros 2025, Wimbledon 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court, 9Network

Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Aisha Dee, Watching You, Stan

Brooke Satchwell, Dear Life, Stan **WINNER!

Lila McGuire, Goolagong, ABC

Odessa Young, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

Tuuli Narkle, Mystery Road Origin, ABC

Yerin Ha, The Survivors, Netflix

Advertisement

Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Hunter Page-Lochard, Reckless, SBS/NITV

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network

Sam Neill, The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL **WINNER!

Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network

Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Catherine McClements, The Survivors, Netflix

Claudia Karvan, Homebodies, SBS **WINNER!

Eleanor Matsuura, Dear Life, Stan

Heather Mitchell, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

Philippa Northeast, The Family Next Door, ABC

Robyn Malcolm, The Survivors, Netflix

Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Advertisement

Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Damien Garvey, The Survivors, Netflix

Dan Henshall, The Family Next Door, ABC

Simon Baker, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video **WINNER!

Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Thomas Weatherall, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

Silver Logie – Best Actor in a Comedy

Ben Miller, Austin, ABC

George Zhao, Ghosts Australia, Paramount +

Leon Ford, Dog Park, ABC

Matt Day, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL

Michael Theo, Austin, ABC

Steve Bisley, Deadloch, Prime Video **WINNER!

Silver Logie – Best Actress in a Comedy

Asher Keddie, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL

Celia Pacquola, Dog Park, ABC **WINNER!

Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video

Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video

Michelle Braiser, Ghosts Australia, Paramount +

Best Sports Coverage

2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network

2025 Men’s & Women’s State of Origin Series, 9Network

AFL Grand Final 2025, Seven Network

Australian Open 2026, 9Network **WINNER!

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, 9Network

The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Advertisement

Gruen Nation, ABC

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10 **WINNER!

The Cheap Seats, Network 10

The Front Bar, Seven Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Bondi Terror Attack, 7NEWS and Sunrise, Seven Network **WINNER!

Fighting Back, A Current Affair, 9Network

Hammered: Inside the Bunnings Machine, Four Corners, ABC

Iran War, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Out of Order, 60 Minutes, 9Network

Virginia’s Final Wish, 60 Minutes, 9Network

leigh Sales accepted the Logie Award for Australian Story. (Credit: Getty)

Best Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes, 9Network

7.30, ABC

A Current Affair, 9Network

Australian Story, ABC **WINNER!

Four Corners, ABC

Today, 9Network

Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter

Advertisement

Bruce McAvaney, World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, SBS

Danika Mason, Today, NRL and Freddy and the Eighth, 9Network

Eddie McGuire, Footy Classified Tuesday and 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network

James Bracey, 9News, Olympic Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NRL, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, 100% Footy and 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, 9Network

Jelena Dokic, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, Wimbledon 2025, Roland Garros 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court 2025, 9Network **WINNER!

Ricky Ponting, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network

Best Children’s Program

Do Not Watch This Show, ABC

Dreaming Big, NITV

Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC

Hard Quiz Kids, ABC

Knee High Spies, ABC

Play School, ABC **WINNER!

Best Structured Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Gogglebox Australia, Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

Muster Dogs, ABC **WINNER!

The Golden Bachelor, 9Network

The Hospital: In The Deep End, SBS

Paws-itively awesome! Muster Dogs scored another TV WEEK Logie for Best Structured Reality Program. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Best Lifestyle Program

Advertisement

Getaway, 9Network

Grand Designs Australia, ABC

Love it or List it Australia, BINGE / FOXTEL

Selling Houses Australia, BINGE / FOXTEL

The Dog House Australia, Network 10

Travel Guides, 9Network **WINNER!

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Goolagong, ABC **WINNER!

Homebodies, SBS

Mix Tape, BINGE / FOXTEL

The Family Next Door, ABC

The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

The Survivors, Netflix

Travel Guides has won another Logie Award! (Credit: Getty)

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Andrea Lam, The Piano, ABC

Eloise Hart, Goolagong and Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Lila McGuire, Goolagong, ABC **WINNER!

Rowan Witt, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+

Stuart Broad, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network

Tamala, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+

Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter

Advertisement

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Great Debate and Election 2025: Australia Decides, 9Network **WINNER!

David Speers, Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live and Insiders, ABC

Karl Stefanovic, Today, 9Network

Michael Usher, 7 News and 7 News Spotlight, Seven Network

Sarah Abo, Today, 9Network

Sarah Ferguson, 7.30 and Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live, ABC

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Amanda Keller, The Piano, ABC

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia, Seven Network

Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC

Robert Irwin, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10 **WINNER!

Always the bridesmaid! Julia Morris smiled on as her I’m A Celebrity… co-host Robert Irwin beat her to win Most Popular Presenter. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Best Factual or Documentary Program

But Also John Clarke, ABC

Revealed: Death Cap Murders, Stan

Revealed: Joh – Last King of Queensland, Stan

The Assembly, ABC **WINNER!

The People’s Robodebt, SBS

The Secret DNA of Us, ABC

Best Competition Reality Program

Advertisement

Big Brother, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Lego Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy, 9Network

Love Island, 9Network

MasterChef Australia, Network 10 **WINNER!

The Block, 9Network

Best Drama Program

Dear Life, Stan

Heartbreak High, Netflix

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

RFDS, Seven Network **WINNER!

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL

Watching You, Stan

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Austin, ABC

Deadloch, Prime Video

Dog Park, ABC **WINNER!

Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL

The Artful Dodger, Disney +

Top End Bub, Prime Video

Best Entertainment Program

Australian Idol, Seven Network

Dancing with the Stars, Seven Network

The 1% Club Australia, Seven Network

The Floor, 9Network

The Piano, ABC

Tipping Point Australia, 9Network **WINNER!

Advertisement

The Assembly‘s host Leigh Sales accepted the show’s win for Best Factual or Documentary Program. (Credit: Channel Seven)

For more, save New Idea as your Preferred Source on Google here.