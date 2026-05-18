Why Dr Chris Brown refuses to replace Sam Pang as the next Logies host

Dr Chris Brown is a familiar face on the Logies red carpet, but hosting the actual show is a big no-no in his eyes!

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As the speculation continues about whether Sam Pang will host the biggest night for Australian TV, the vet and My Reno Rules host has confirmed that he won’t step up to the task.

At the time of publication, the 2026 host has not been confirmed.

As for why he wouldn’t dream of hosting the awards show?

Dr Chris says he refuses to be the next host of the Logies. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Speaking on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat & Woodsy, he explained that it was a “tough room” to navigate.

“I mean, if they banned steel cutlery on ceramic plates, maybe,” he said.

“Because that’s all you can hear when you go out there. When you walk out to present an award, it’s very hard to get the attention.”

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He then told the hosts about a disastrous experience he had presenting an award at the ceremony.

He explained that he was thrown into presenting an award at the pre-drinks after Shaun Micallef allegedly tried to put eye drops in his eyes, but had “mistakenly” put super glue in instead.

“So, I got the call up, and they said, ‘Look, it’s one of the first awards. Don’t worry, it’s all on autocue,'” he began about the experience that “scarred” him.

Dr Chris broke his silence after mounting speculation about whether Sam Pang would host the ceremony this year. (Credit: Channel 10)

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“And it’s true, it’s all on autocue. But I basically had barely read the script. I walked out onto the stage; this is a terrible situation to be in.”

While he spotted the autocue, which is a large screen at the back of the room, but there were tables in front of it.

“As I walk out, the entire Home & Away table stands up and has a conversation with someone from Neighbours, I think,” he continued.

“They came over to have a chat. And so they’re all standing, blocking the autocue.

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“I haven’t seen the script, and now I’m trying to read between Toadie Rebecchi from Neighbours and Alf Stewart. It’s a room just waiting for disaster.”

Only time will tell if Sam Pang hosts the TV Week Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Is Sam Pang going to host the 2026 Logie Awards?

While the host has not been revealed yet, TV Tonight reported that the Have You Been Paying Attention? star bowed out.

In response to the report, a Logies publicist told Mediaweek that “Confirmation on the date, location and host of this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards will be shared in due course”.

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