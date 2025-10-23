Dr Chris Brown’s embattled new TV show’s airdate finally revealed

Dr Chris Brown’s embattled TV show, Once In A Lifetime, has finally got an airdate.

Advertisement

The series will see Chris, 47, reunite with Amanda Keller on screen to embark on a wildlife journey in Africa to help animals in difficult situations.

The new show was first announced at Channel Seven’s 2023 Upfronts event, and it was originally due to be released in 2024.

However, the animal adventure series notably never made it to air, though it has now been confirmed as part of Seven’s 2026 programming slate.

Dr Chris Brown’s new series, Once In A Lifetime, has finally been given an airdate. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

The news was confirmed at the network’s 2026 Upfronts event, and Chris shared his excitement on social media over the new venture after the event.

The series was filmed back in 2024, and saw Chris and Amanda jet off to Africa alongside stars including Mick Molloy, Kate Ritchie, and Matt Preston.

The stars joined Chris as his untrained and unqualified veterinary assistants as they helped animals in “unpredictable and often humorous situations”, according to a press release.

Advertisement

“In a spectacular new animal adventure series, Australia’s most loved vet, Dr Chris Brown, will be pushed to his limits in the pursuit of the ultimate animal encounter,” a Channel 7 spokesperson said when the show was first unveiled at the 2023 Upfronts.

“But he will not be travelling to the furthest corners of the globe alone. In the most delicious twist, Chris will be taking the country’s most intriguing and entertaining personalities along… as his veterinary assistant.

He will be joined on the show by his close friend, Amanda Keller. (Credit: Getty)

“This is a journey into the unknown packed with heart and humour in equal measure as these unlikely duos take on the challenge of helping the world’s most iconic animals – all while hopefully not putting themselves on the menu.”

Advertisement

It is not the first time Chris has worked with Amanda, as they previously worked together for ten years from 2012 to 2022 on the Channel Ten show The Living Room.

They still share a close bond, and fans will get a candid insight into their friendship on Once In A Lifetime.

Amanda previously shared her excitement over working with Chris again, describing it as a “real gift”.

Chris shared his excitement over his new show after the 2026 Upfronts. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“It’s Chris’s show. He and I are hanging out, and I’m going to be having experiences. My nature is to over-research things, and there’s nothing I can do. I can’t do that,” she said in 2024.

“So it’s a TV show where I can go into it floating, I can get on a plane and not have to be anxious about having to prepare something.

“It’s a real gift for me, so I’m excited. But I have arranged for people to come in and play with you while I’m away.”