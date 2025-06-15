Dr Chris Brown faces fresh career woes with failed TV projects

He might not be the one cha-cha-cha-ing in front of the judges, but a TV insider has exclusively revealed to New Idea that Dr Chris Brown is “feeling the heat” as the latest season of Dancing with the Stars goes to air.

Whispers from within Channel Seven reveal that this season is a crucial litmus test for the former TV vet’s contract, a deal brokered after the 46-year-old was famously poached from Network 10 in 2023.

“There is some anxiety,” admits one close source, who says Chris is not usually one to succumb to pressure.

Chris is back for his second season on DWTS. (Credit: Channel Seven)

With the network’s renovation show, Dream Home, hosted by Chris, quietly put on ice after just one season – and no sign of his wildlife show Once In A Lifetime hitting screens this year, “it wouldn’t be a surprise if Chris is wondering about where he stands at Seven at the moment,” our source divulges.

The move to Seven from Ten was significant for Chris, reportedly securing him a hefty $1 million-plus per year, but as insiders point out, this kind of investment demands returns, especially as TV advertising dollars decline.

“Dream Home didn’t quite deliver as expected, so now the spotlight shifts onto the dance floor,” our source adds.

“For Chris, it’s quickly becoming a make-or-break situation.

“He’s acutely aware that his career at the network could be in doubt if DWTS fails to be a ratings juggernaut. He simply wants to put his best foot forward, but the weight of expectation is a burden.”

Chris had a number of projects at Seven on the cards, including Once in a Lifetime, which still hasn’t aired, and Dream Home, which was quietly cancelled after just one season. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation is his beloved co-host, Sonia Kruger, who is facing her own insecurities.

Our source explains she harbours fears that if Chris’ contract is not renewed, another co-host replacement on DWTS – especially one as high-profile as Chris, who replaced Daryl Somers – could lead to the destabilisation and even cancellation of the popular dance competition. But a Seven spokesperson categorically told New Idea that the show is “not in jeopardy”.

Even so, Sonia, 59, made a subtle reference, in jest, to Chris’ position at Seven when she mentioned his “work probation period” during the first episode of DWTS.

Chris, our source adds, “knows he has to deliver on Dance this year to ensure his future at Seven is secure.”