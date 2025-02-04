Meet the celebrities taking part in Dancing with the Stars 2025

Channel Seven confirmed that Shaun Micallef would be taking part in the new season in November 2024 at their annual Upfront event, which showcases their new year programming line-up.

Speaking with New Idea shortly after, a television insider said that he was a “great casting choice.”

“Shaun is a bit of a surprising pick, but a really good name nonetheless. Viewers love him and he’s guaranteed to put on a good show.”

“Who knows how he’ll fare with learning the actual steps and dance technique, but his popularity could help him go far.”

“He is going to have good banter with the judges too, especially Helen [Richey] if she’s coming back.”

Notably, this is the first time Shaun has opted to take part in a reality show. He has previously acted in popular TV shows such as SeaChange and Offspring but is best known for hosting the satirical news comedy series Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell. He also hosted Network 10’s game show Talkin’ Bout Your Generation.