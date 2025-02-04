Meet the celebrities taking part in Dancing with the Stars 2025

Dancing With The Stars is cha-cha-ing its way back to our screens again in 2025, and a brand new batch of famous faces is getting ready to put their best feet forward.
While details are still scarce about the upcoming season, Channel Seven has confirmed that Dr Chris Brown and Sonia Kruger will be hosting again.
As for whether or not judges Mark Wilson, Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burgess, and Helen Richey will be returning…..only time will tell!
Scroll on to meet all the celebrities who have signed up to star in the beloved reality series in 2025.
Who are the celebrities taking part in Dancing with the Stars 2025?
Shaun Micallef
Channel Seven confirmed that Shaun Micallef would be taking part in the new season in November 2024 at their annual Upfront event, which showcases their new year programming line-up.
Speaking with New Idea shortly after, a television insider said that he was a “great casting choice.”
“Shaun is a bit of a surprising pick, but a really good name nonetheless. Viewers love him and he’s guaranteed to put on a good show.”
“Who knows how he’ll fare with learning the actual steps and dance technique, but his popularity could help him go far.”
“He is going to have good banter with the judges too, especially Helen [Richey] if she’s coming back.”
Notably, this is the first time Shaun has opted to take part in a reality show. He has previously acted in popular TV shows such as SeaChange and Offspring but is best known for hosting the satirical news comedy series Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell. He also hosted Network 10’s game show Talkin’ Bout Your Generation.
Harry Garside
Olympic bronze medalist boxer Harry Garside was the second celebrity confirmed to be taking to the dancefloor on Dancing with the Stars.
No stranger to reality television, the 27-year-old previously starred in the 2023 season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! where he finished in second place behind Liz Ellis.
But does he have what it takes to win the fight for the Mirrorball Trophy?
Brittany Hockley
The Bachelor alumni Brittany Hockley will be strapping on her dancing shoes to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.
Already a familiar face on reality television, the 37-year-old also previously starred in the 2024 season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! where she came fourth.
She follows in the footsteps of her Life Uncut and The Pick Up host Laura Byrne who competed in 2023, but it remains to be seen if she is able to follow in her dance shoes.
When will Dancing with the Stars air in 2025?
For now, Channel Seven hasn’t confirmed when the new season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere. However, it’s believed it could be towards the middle of the year.
The 2024 season, which was won by former Blue Heelers actress Lisa McCune, aired from July until August. Meanwhile, the 2023 season premiered in mid-June and wrapped up at the end of July. Human Nature singer Phil Burton picked up the Mirror Ball Trophy that year.