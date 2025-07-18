Dancing with the Stars judge Sharna Burgess and American actor Brian Austin Green, might just be a match made in heaven!



Sharna, 40, has been a judge on Dancing with the Stars Australia since 2019, working with fellow judges like Craig Revel Horwood, Mark Wilson and Helen Richey. She previously showcased her dancing talent on Burn the Floor, So You Think You Can Dance (US and Australia), and DWTS (US), partnering with stars such as Nick Carter and Jesse Metcalfe.

By the time she appeared with Brian, 52, on Season 30 of the American version of DWTS, they were already in a relationship.

Their mutual business partner sensed they would be a good match… and boy were they right! (Credit: Instagram)

How did Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green meet?

Sharna and Brian first met in October 2020 after being set up by their mutual business manager. Their first date was at a coffee shop.



The Beverly Hills 90210 actor previously told PEOPLE that their connection was undeniable from the get-go. “On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before,” he told the publication.

Though their love story reflects the epitome of love at first sight, Brian wasn’t actually looking for a relationship at the time, though Sharna was…



“[Sharna] was totally content being on her own and doing everything for herself, so I think we really filled a void for each other that we didn’t see coming,” Brian revealed to Entertainment Tonight.



At the time, Brian was just coming out of a tumultuous 10-year marriage to actress Megan Fox, who he shared three children with.

However, their bond was too strong to shake! The pair later competed together on DWTS (US) Season 30 to support charity. Shortly after their elimination, they learned they were expecting a child.

Sharna loves to share photos of Zane on her Instagram page. (Credit: Instagram)

Do Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have kids together?

Sharna and Brian share one child together, a baby boy by the name of Zane Walker Green. The happy couple welcomed Zane on June 28, 2022.



Just a few days after he was born, Sharna shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, describing her unconditional love for her first child. “I don’t yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him,” she began.



“I know I’ll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process. I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mother’s love being unlike any other.



“You know, that whole ‘you’ll understand when you have kids’ thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond.”

These two are well and truly in love. (Credit: Instagram)

Are Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green married?

While it doesn’t seem as though the two are married at this stage, Sharna and Brian are engaged. They announced their happy news in September 2023, two months after Brian proposed.



While appearing on an episode of the iHeartRadio podcast Oldish, Brian revealed he “did the thing” during a surprise 50th birthday party Sharna hosted in July 2023.



Though the date for their wedding hasn’t been announced, it will certainly include their extended, blended family. As mentioned, apart from Brian’s son with Sharna, he has three children with Megan Fox and also one child with ex Vanessa Marcil. Brian previously told PEOPLE that he wants all the kids to be part of the wedding.



“I had this idea in my head that I wanted the kids to be a part of it, because they’re a part of everything,” he said.

The couple also spend an extended amount of time in Sydney, where Sharna films the Aussie version of DWTS.

“Australia is amazing,” Green told Stellar. “I love it. We kick around the idea of having a second home here. But having a blended family does not make things easy.”

They also have dipped their toe into acting together! Their first film as a couple?

A horror film called The 3 Killer Pigs.

“We’re so down to do things like that with each other, and we have great chemistry, so I think it would be super fun,” Sharna told the publication.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are very much in love. (Credit: Instagram)

“I was really nervous,” she added about acting.

“But I fell in love with storytelling in a completely different way and realised that so much of what I do in dance actually does translate. It gives me advantages. Disadvantages, too. My acting coach yells at me for pointing my toes in scenes.”

Sharna also shared a loving tribute to her beau for his 52nd birthday on July 15.

“Happy birthday my love. Celebrating you is one of my favourite things next to watching you love on our son, on me, and being the incredible man that you are in our lives,” she wrote.

“My protector, provider and DIY’er. You’re all the things I asked for, and more I didn’t know I needed.

“You have so much coming for you and I cannot wait to watch all your hard work pay off. To watch this next part of life unfold. I’ll be right there beside you, your biggest cheerleader.”