Why Osher Günsberg went “toe to toe” with one Dancing with the Stars judge

In a recent interview with New Idea, Dancing with the Stars competitor Osher Günsberg opened up about how “physically and mentally” challenging he has found the show.

That pressure visibly takes its toll when, New Idea can report, Osher, 51, “loses it” during judges’ feedback in an upcoming episode.

“Everyone was totally taken aback,” our TV insider reveals. “Osher went toe to toe with one judge in particular, challenging them on their criticisms. It was wild!”

Osher Günsberg said competing on Dancing with the Stars was not easy. (Credit: channel Seven)

So much so, we hear, Sonia had to intervene to cool things down!

When chatting to New Idea, Osher admitted “things do get heated on the show”. But, no matter how difficult he finds the dancing, he will “always throw everything at it”.

He added: “Getting it right is a goal – not the goal. I’d rather try my hardest and fail than not try at all.”

Fans have not been happy with some of the judges’ comments during this season of Dancing with the Stars. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Osher’s not the only one questioning the severity of judges’ feedback. Fans of the show online have queried why certain praised routines are being scored so low– and stating that some comments are “unnecessarily harsh”.

Craig Revel Horwood in particular, has not minced his words with this year’s contestants.

Before she was eliminated, he told swimming legend Susie O’Neill that her training for the competition was a “waste of time”.

After her first routine, he also told Brittany Hockley that she looked “drunk and lost at a party”.

Fans have also expressed their frustration about the show being pre-recorded.

“The show is now a shadow of its former self, pre-recorded band, no longer live,” one person on social media.

“Why can’t it be live like it used to be, not a fan of pre-recording these shows?” another added.