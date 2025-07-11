They say trying something new can help heal a broken heart. And some people are convinced that newly divorced, Deborra-lee Furness, is embracing this mantra.

Advertisement

Rumours are swirling the 69-year-old could be preparing to show her ex-husband, Hugh Jackman, what he’s missing by signing on for the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

It comes after internet sleuths noticed the Aussie actress, who usually avoids social media, recently comment on current contestant Rebecca Gibney’s post promoting Sunday night’s episode.

“Be fierce and be free,” Bec captioned a snap of herself performing a routine with dance partner, Ian Waite.

“Fierce is right,” Deb responded. I ain’t messing with that woman.”

Advertisement

Some fans think this could be a sign that Deb, who finalised her divorce from the Wolverine actor in June after almost three decades of marriage, is keen to hit the ballroom herself.

Social media sleuths are convinced Deborra-lee Furness is hoping to land a spot on DWTS next year. (Credit: Getty)

And there’s no doubt good friend Bec would be telling her all about how much fun she’s having competing on the show.

“I want to push myself – and have fun doing it,” Bec, 60, told TV WEEK.

Advertisement

“…there are no egos on this show and no one wants you to fail, so it was lovely to be part of.”

Meanwhile, a well-placed TV Insider tells New Idea that if Channel Seven could sign up a big name like Deb, it would be an “absolute” ratings hit.

“There’s so much buzz around Deb at the moment that getting her on any show would be like winning the lottery,” dishes our source.

“A show like Dancing with the Stars would be perfect for her. I certainly can’t imagine her ever appearing on anything like I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.”

Advertisement

Happier times: Hugh and Deb would film themselves dancing around the house. (Credit: Instagram)

Prior to their divorce, Hugh and Deb would often film themselves dancing and share the videos with fans on Instagram.

In 2022, the then happily married couple melted hearts when they posted a hilarious clip showing off their funky dance moves to Bruno Mars.

Advertisement

“You go girl. Deb has the moves,” one follower commented on the cute post.

“Join Dancing with the Stars,” another shared.

“Soon we will see Deb dancing away on Broadway.”