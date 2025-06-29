Olympic legend Susie O’Neill swapped the pool for the dance floor.

During the competition, she was partnered with Lyu and performed the tango and foxtrot.

Although she received lower scores from the judges, she was ready to embrace the opportunity.

Sadly, she was the first contestant to be eliminated from the dancing competition. Despite the sad news, she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

“It does make me feel good, but I’ve learned from this competition that I can’t feel good from external gratification,” she said.

“I’ve got to find it from within, which has been a massive lesson for me, because it’s been really hard to do something that doesn’t come naturally, to be honest.”

She said that dancing was not easy, and she wanted to do her best while she was there.

“But dancing’s hard, so it had to be about am I improving each week, and am I getting better, and am I moving forward, and it was hard,” she said.

“I’ve never cried so much, honestly, but in a good way.”

While she was happy that she joined the show, she said she did not realise how hard it was all going to be.

“Training for this has been Olympic level, no joke, I had no idea what I was signing up for,” she explained.