Dancing with the Stars duo caught in Coldplay megatron-style moment!

They spend plenty of hours together filming Dancing with the Stars, so building a special connection is inevitable.

But when it comes to onset chemistry, we certainly didn’t see this one coming.

According to the Daily Mail, two of the shows biggest stars have been caught having their own Coldplay megatron-style moment, locking lips while cameras were rolling – and we hear the shock footage is about to go public in a matter of days.

The only difference between this scandal and the Astronomer CEO saga that went viral earlier this month is that there was only one person caught off guard by the camera – Dr Chris Brown.

So just how did it all unfold? Well, an onset spy told the media outlet that funnyman Shaun Micallef planted a big wet one on the Dancing with the Stars host during his final dance-off of the season leaving the TV vet speechless and wanting to run for cover.

“We should get some lunch after this, is this really happening?” Shaun joked as Dr Chris did his piece to camera.

“He then went in for a kiss and they locked lips, leaving Brown in shock”, the source added.

“He seemed to lose all composure for quite a while after that.”

Meanwhile, Channel Seven has confirmed the kiss did happen and that it will air during Monday night’s Grand Finale.

This isn’t the first time Dr Chris and Shaun have pranked each other on set. Earlier in the season, Dr Chris shared a funny photo of the pair in costume and channelling Shrek characters.

“I’m not the only one who sees this…right,” Dr Chris asked his followers.

Fans were quick to comment.

“Haha this is gold,” one wrote underneath the post.

“That’s funny. Keep doing what you do well…Chris and Shaun,” another added.

The 2025 Dancing with the Stars Grand Finale will see Brittany Hockley, Trent Cotchin, Michael Usher, Kyle Shilling, Felicity Ward and Shaun Micallef battle it out to take home the coveted mirrorball trophy.

It will air on Monday, August 4 on Channel 7 and 7plus at 7.30pm.

