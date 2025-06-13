With many feathers in his cap, writer, actor, comedian, and TV host Shaun Micallef has always danced to his own tune. But now, he’s cha-cha-cha-ing to Channel Seven’s music – as a contender on the network’s 2025 season of Dancing with the Stars.

Advertisement

It’s actually a homecoming of sorts for the Mad as Hell star, as he tells New Idea, “I began my career at Seven on Full Frontal 35 years ago … I might as well end it there!”

While Shaun might have some trepidation about how the judges (and public!) will receive his dance abilities, we think he’s got nothing to worry about, if the moves he busted out during our shoot in Melbourne are anything to go by!

According to Shaun, he did “surprisingly well” in the dancing competition. (Credit: New Idea)

Shaun, 62, is competing for the Mirrorball Trophy alongside the likes of Rebecca Gibney, Michael Usher, and Susie O’Neill. He admits he was a somewhat surprising addition to the cast.

Advertisement

“My friends and family are staggered that I’ve agreed to such a thing,” says Shaun, who lives in Melbourne with his wife Leandra and has three adult sons.

“I think the program makers at Seven were staggered that I’d agreed, too. Which made me think, ‘maybe I shouldn’t be doing it? Why is everyone so surprised?’ Clearly I have a reputation.”

Shaun adds, with a laugh, “I don’t know what that reputation is, but perhaps it does not involve having ‘being able to dance’ in my wheelhouse.”

In the end, Shaun agreed to lace up his dancing shoes because “I’ve never done anything like this before and I wanted to tick that box in the time I have left.”

Advertisement

The Mad as Hell star says DWTS is likely to be his only foray into the world of reality television. (Credit: Supplied)

But, New Idea can reveal, he has also long hankered after a chance to shimmy!

“I have three sisters, and when we were growing up, they all did some form of dance,” Shaun explains.

“One of my sisters became a ballerina. I never got to join in their lessons, but I would go along and watch. In truth, I think that being in the audience at their recitals probably prompted me to do something on the stage, which is what ended up happening.

Advertisement

“It’s taken me more than 50 years, but by taking part in DWTS, I’m finally doing the very thing that inspired me to become a performer in the first place.”

A fortuitous window in Shaun’s busy work schedule meant he was finally able to take part in DWTS this year.

“I was working on Mad as Hell for 11 years, so I couldn’t commit to anything else,” he says.

“On that show, I was always sitting behind a desk, so the idea that I could show people that I can stand, move about, and that I do have legs was strangely appealing.”

Advertisement

“I’ve danced my way into fitting into this suit again,” says Shaun. (Credit: New Idea)

While he can’t give too much away, Shaun is pleased with his DWTS efforts.

“I haven’t had to ice myself or strap myself up as yet – and I’ve even lost a few kilos,” he says.

He adds that the suit he’s wearing in our exclusive shoot hasn’t fit him “for 15 years – until now!”

Advertisement

Shaun says that the environment on set is “incredibly supportive.” He already knew Rebecca, Felicity Ward, and Karina Carvalho. Getting to know Richmond AFL star Trent Cotchin has been a revelation.

“I don’t follow football, so I just got to know him as a human, rather than venerating him as the football legend that he is, so that was a nice surprise,” he shares.

Dancing with the Stars premieres 7pm Sunday, June 15 on Channel 7 and 7plus. (Credit: New Idea)

Once Shaun’s DWTS stint ends – and Shaun says, as this year’s oldest contestant, that could happen at any time! – he’ll be working on a book, due for release next year, and a new season of his series Eve of Destruction. This will most likely be his only foray into reality TV.

Advertisement

“I don’t think I would cope very well in a jungle or on a farm,” he says.

“But I am very glad to be a part of DWTS. If I’d known how fun and surprisingly easy this was going to be, I’d have slipped on my tap shoes years ago!”